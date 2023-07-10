Home » Six killed in an attack on a nursery in southern China – Al-Ghad TV
A Chinese police officer – Photo from Reuters archive

Six people were killed and another injured in an attack on a nursery in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong on Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the city government.

“Among the victims are a teacher, two parents and three students… a suspect was arrested,” she said.

It did not provide more details about the identities and ages of the victims, nor about the weapon used in the attack in Lianjiang City.

“A suspect has been arrested,” she added, confirming that the police had launched investigations.

The attack took place around 7:40 am (23:40 GMT Sunday), according to the official Chinese News Network.

China strictly prohibits the possession of weapons by citizens, and there have been a number of stabbing incidents in the past few years.

There have been particularly deadly attacks targeting schools nationwide, prompting the authorities to step up security measures surrounding schools.

