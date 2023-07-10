Spicy night, with Big Brother and The First of Us as the big winners

The Martín Fierro had their big party last night in the 51st edition of the statuette that is synonymous with APTRA, in what was perhaps the most pompous ceremony in recent years.

The pattern was set by the fact that Telefé modified its usual programming to warm up the screen with the previous one, from 4:00 p.m.!

That decision was seen in the television show that aired, especially from the red carpet with the main figures of the balls channel working on the preview, and then at the ceremony from the Hilton Buenos Aires hotel. It was noted that there was a lot of production behind.

But the party also had spicy condiments, which did not go unnoticed.

Protests and speeches played

At the door of the Hilton there was a demonstration of one of the unions of television workers (Satsaid), protesting in the framework of joint negotiations. Telefé did not make the protest invisible, and many of those who went on the air expressed their solidarity from the microphones.

One of them was Luis Ventura himself in his role as president of APTRA, who broke the ice with the speeches that night.

But he went further, openly asking for national fiction: “Enough of Turkish and Colombian cans,” said Ventura, neither more nor less than from one of the screens that made the most use of that content. Played.

Moments later, Daniel Fanego went up to receive his statuette and also asked for national fiction. “We live in a country where 70 percent of televisions cannot afford a platform,” he argued, in favor of over-the-air TV.

Jey Mammon, the most uncomfortable topic

Another element that marked the ceremony on fire was the announced presence of Jey Mammon, who was finally present at the party, although she did not go through the red carpet and until after the party began it was not known if she would go.

He arrived and sat at the table at La Peña de Morfi. From what could be seen on the face of Jésica Cirio, her former partner was not amused by her presence.

Oreiro and Abel, bright and sensitive

With Pinky heading the list of those who died in the last year, Natalia Oreiro sang It’s not my farewell, by Gilda, in a very well-achieved emotional moment.

Cacho Fontana, César Mascheti, Rodolfo Bebán and Carlitos Balá, were some of the most applauded in the segment.

Another strong musical moment was starred by Abel Pintos.

Since the ceremony fell on a national date, July 9, the singer was in charge of interpreting (live) the Argentine National Anthem. The scene ended with the guests waving light blue and white flags.

Continuing with the tributes, there was another to the Argentine National Team for its conquest in Qatar, received by Chiqui Tapia; and later, another to Susana Giménez, delivered by none other than Mirtha Legrand. “Success is not free and having the category that this diva has is very difficult, and she is,” said the lunch lady. Susana repaid it by remembering old anecdotes together. “We are family,” she told him.

The main winners

Wanda Nara won as a revelation for her role in Who is the mask, and nothing was saved in her speech. “I love this country very much. Sometimes they ask me what my secret is, and at each of these tables I have a friend. I want to thank those who speak ill of me, who make me more powerful, indestructible.”

Fede Bal was one of the first to celebrate, winning in a hot list: with Rest of the world he beat Iván de Pineda for A Little Great Trip.

Bendita won in Humorous / Current Events, and Beto Casella used his speech to once again show solidarity with the workers who were protesting outside.

In the sports field there was an unprecedented rarity: a tie between the Argentine National Team – La Serie (El Nueve) and Somos Mundiales (TV Pública).

In Magazine, A la Barbarossa won (over A la tarde and Cortá by Lozano); The 8 Steps won in Entertainment; and Big Brother, in reality (on Masterchef Celebrity and The hotel of the famous).

Mariel Di Lenarda won the award for best panelist and Animales Sueltos won for best journalistic program. Alejandro Fantino, the conductor of the cycle, also gave a combative speech: “I allow myself to speak of a taboo word, which is IBOPE, I ask that the measurement be Federal, throughout the country. Measure well and fairly ”, he claimed.

Darío Barassi won for 100 Argentinians they say, and Benjamín Vicuña won Leading Actor for Fiction for The First of Us, while before in Leading Actress for Fiction, that award had gone to his partner Mercedes Funes. At that point, it was clear that this fiction was one of the big winners of the night.

Jorge Lanata won Best Male Journalistic Work for PPT; and PH Podemos Hablar won as a General Interest program.

In the middle, there was another tribute: it was for Antonio Gasalla, for the delicate health picture he is going through.

Santiago del Moro won in Labor in male driving (over Ángel de Brito, Marley, Guido Kazcka and Coco Sily).

In Best Big Show, the winner was La Voz Argentina and Best Fiction was also shared for The First of Us and The Fan (El Nine).

Integral production was left in the hands of Big Brother.

At this point, the ceremony had already been on the air for four hours and 20. Obviously, that ended up being the Achilles heel of the event: the dispersion among the guests was proof of exhaustion.

The Martín Fierro de Oro finally managed to put an end to the delivery.

It was for Big Brother, the Telefe reality show that returned audience ratings worthy of other times. The television industry celebrated it.

