Discovered a large heat source under the surface of the Moon

Scientists have recently discovered one large granite mass slowly releasing heatunder the lunar surface. Strange but true, these are traces of an ancient volcanic activity on the Moon, similar to what happens on Earth.

According to astronomers, below i crateri Compton e Belkovich, a volcano with very familiar characteristics could be hidden. It is in this area of ​​​​the Moon that granite rock was found – a particularly exciting find because of its rarity outside of Earth.

On our planet granite is found deep down, where the magma can cool and crystallize. This process is much easier with the help of plate tectonics and water, and has never been observed on the Moon (until now).

With an instrument for observing microwaves – a wavelength longer than infrared – sent to the Moon with China‘s Chang’E 1 and 2 orbiters, we were able to map the temperatures below the surface,explained Dr. Matt Siegler.One such suspected volcano, called Compton-Belkovich, it glowed at the length of the microwaves.

The scientists’ data show a silicone surface about 20km wide, which they believe to be the caldera of this ancient volcano. The slightly hotter temperature of the surrounding environment (10°C), however, does not come from magma – the last eruption dates back to 3.5 billion years ago – but from radioactive materials trapped in rocki.e. granite.

A remarkable discovery, which could indicate the presence of further granite deposits on the Moon and perhaps elsewhere in the Solar System. By the way, did you know that the Moon formed only a few hours after the collision with the Earth?

