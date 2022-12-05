Robbery against a sixty-year-old woman in the late afternoon Casale sul Sile. At approximately 17, in the peripheral area of ​​the Municipality of Casale sul Sile, two individuals disguised with helmets surprised a 60-year-old woman shortly before she closed the front door of her house and after pushing her, making her fall to the ground, they had the cash sum of 300 Euros about fleeing immediately afterwards to an unknown destination, perhaps aboard a motorcycle.

Investigations underway by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Headquarters of Treviso, who intervened on the spot at the request of the victim who was subjected to medical checks as a precaution even if she does not appear to have suffered any physical damage following the criminal event.