Home News Sixty-year-old attacked and robbed at home in Casale sul Sile
News

Sixty-year-old attacked and robbed at home in Casale sul Sile

by admin
Sixty-year-old attacked and robbed at home in Casale sul Sile

Robbery against a sixty-year-old woman in the late afternoon Casale sul Sile. At approximately 17, in the peripheral area of ​​the Municipality of Casale sul Sile, two individuals disguised with helmets surprised a 60-year-old woman shortly before she closed the front door of her house and after pushing her, making her fall to the ground, they had the cash sum of 300 Euros about fleeing immediately afterwards to an unknown destination, perhaps aboard a motorcycle.

Investigations underway by the Carabinieri of the Provincial Headquarters of Treviso, who intervened on the spot at the request of the victim who was subjected to medical checks as a precaution even if she does not appear to have suffered any physical damage following the criminal event.

See also  That last letter from the partisan general Perotti to his wife: "I'm not the victim, but you who stay"

You may also like

Smart working, the extension to 2023 arrives for...

Silvia Salis on the taxi in Genoa: “I...

Rain and snow in Friuli, but the sun...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

All the works of Belluno schools awarded in...

Bonaccini-Schlein, the identity challenge that risks blowing up...

Raising public awareness to reduce the damage caused...

Eporedia photo contest, all the prizes

Salvini, the bridge over the strait and Brussels...

Speed ​​cameras, the fines on the Treviso ring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy