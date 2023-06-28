Zhou Feng Li Ning: The original contribution of the party’s innovative theory to the enrichment and development of Marxism

Text | Zhou Feng Li Ning

Reading the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, a total of 146 articles of various types, it is not difficult to find that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era runs through Marxist philosophy, Marxist political economy, and scientific socialism, and runs through history and the present. In the future, through the reform, development and stability of socialism with Chinese characteristics, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, governance of the party, state and military, and other fields, the original enrichment and development of Marxism has been realized. The original contributions here are mainly manifested in four aspects: the concept of the new era, “two combinations”, methodology and modernization theory.

Establish a New Era View of Observing the Historical Position of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics

Any “era” specifically refers to the objective reality in a certain historical time and space. They are by no means objects of meditation, but “objective generation” in a specific historical time and space. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has undergone major changes in the mode of production and social structure, new and major changes in the principal social contradictions, and historic achievements and changes in the cause of the party and the country. The report of the Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China made the judgment that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, which is a scientific judgment on the “objective formation” of China‘s development to a specific stage. This judgment is also based on the fact that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is based on the great practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics. What kind of socialism with Chinese characteristics to develop, how to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, what kind of socialist modern power to build, how to build a socialist modern power, what kind of long-term ruling Marxist party to build, how to build a long-term ruling Major issues of the times such as Marxist political parties have pushed the Marxist view of the times to a new level.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, which not only means that the Chinese nation has achieved a great leap from standing up, getting rich and becoming strong, but also means that scientific socialism is full of vitality in China in the 21st century, and it has effectively countered all kinds of socialism. The “Communist Failure Theory” and “Socialist Low Tide Syndrome” demonstrated the strong vitality of scientific socialism.

Summarizing “Two Combinations” as a Scientific Methodology for Upholding and Developing Marxism

Over the past century, the Chinese Communists have deeply realized that the guidance of the scientific theory of Marxism is the foundation of our party’s firm beliefs and beliefs and its ability to grasp the historical initiative. In the past ten years of the new era, in the face of new changes in the domestic and international situation and new requirements for practice, the Chinese Communists, represented by Comrade Xi Jinping, have the courage to carry out theoretical exploration and innovation, and have created the “Ten Clears”, “Fourteen Persistences” and ” Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era with the main content of “Thirteen Aspects of Achievements” has deepened the understanding of the laws of the Communist Party of China, the laws of socialist construction, and the development of human society with a new perspective, and opened up the modernization of Marxism in China. The new realm of Marxism has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China.

The reason why the theoretical leap in the new era can be achieved is that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has always adhered to the “two combinations” – the combination of the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and the combination of excellent traditional Chinese culture. , adhere to the use of dialectical materialism and historical materialism, scientifically answer questions about China, the world, the people, and the times, interpret new practices with new theories, and constantly enrich new theories with new practices.

In “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, we further see that to uphold and develop Marxism is to use Marxism as a guide and use its scientific world outlook and methodology to solve China‘s problems, rather than treating Marxism as an unchangeable dogma. We must persist in emancipating the mind, seeking truth from facts, advancing with the times, seeking truth and being pragmatic, proceeding from reality, focusing on solving the practical problems of reform, opening up and socialist modernization in the new era, and forming theoretical achievements that keep pace with the times, so as to better guide China practice.

Adhering to the combination of the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s excellent traditional culture means strengthening historical confidence and cultural confidence, insisting on using the past for the present, weeding out the old to bring forth the new, linking the essence of Marxist thought with the essence of China‘s excellent traditional culture, and integrating the essence of the people’s daily use without realizing it. The integration of common values, continuous endowment of scientific theories with distinctive Chinese characteristics, and continuous consolidation of the historical and mass foundations of the Sinicization of Marxism and the modernization of Marxism, allow Marxism to firmly take root in China.

“Two Combinations” is Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, which is the first experience summarization and refinement of the theoretical innovation of the Communist Party of China in the past century. The method of sinicization and modernization of doctrine is followed. Similarly, the methodology of “two combinations” also provides Chinese experience and Chinese wisdom to countries and regions in the world that uphold and develop Marxism.

Refining an original worldview methodology centered on “six must adhere to”

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward for the first time “six must adhere to” – we must insist on the supremacy of the people, we must insist on self-confidence and self-reliance, we must adhere to integrity and innovation, we must adhere to problem orientation, we must adhere to systematic concepts, and we must persist in thinking about the world – both to Marx It is the fundamental inheritance of the Marxist world outlook methodology, and it is the original enrichment and expansion of the Marxist world outlook methodology in the new era.

The “six must adhere to” demonstrates the unity of the Marxist world outlook and methodology, and embodies the highly condensed Marxist standpoint, viewpoint and method. Since its birth, Marxism has taken “changing the world” as its goal orientation, emphasizing understanding and changing the relationship between man and the world in practice. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is based on the 21st century and scientifically answers the standpoints of the practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, such as the historical subject, development basis, development path, problem orientation, development thinking, and development vision, with the “six musts” The issue of viewpoints and methods not only realizes the continuity of the Marxist world outlook methodology, but also reflects the innovation of Marxism at the world outlook level in the 21st century and the resulting innovation of standpoints, viewpoints and methods with characteristics of the new era. Practice provides guidance for scientific thinking methods.

“Six Must Persist” is a scientific guideline for continuous promotion of theoretical innovation based on practice. Faced with the changes of the world, the changes of the times, the accelerated evolution of historical changes, and the century-old twists and turns of the modern development road, the Chinese Communists, represented by Comrade Xi Jinping, have always adhered to the unity of emancipating the mind and seeking truth from facts, and insisting on cultivating the original and consolidating the foundation and keeping integrity Integrate with innovation, insist on using Marxism to observe the times and interpret the times to lead the times, constantly promote the party’s theoretical innovation, promote the great transformation of social reality, and make the latest summary of “six must adhere to” the historical mission of the new era. This summary is the most distinctive world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the latest Sinicization of Marxist standpoints and methods. theoretical thinking.

“Six Must Persist” clearly demonstrates the most distinctive Marxist stance, character, traits, problem awareness, thinking methods and communist sentiments of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and breaks the epistemology and ontology needed to build a theoretical system Traditional general regulations and requirements such as theory and methodology have realized the mission of unifying Marxist theory to explain the world and transform the world.

Innovation and Development of Marxist Modernization Theory

Modernization is essentially the process of transformation and evolution from traditional society to modern society. In terms of the development of modernization theory, there has always been the voice of “modernization = Westernization”. Over the past ten years in the new era, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has been an extremely original achievement, which is the theory of Chinese-style modernization. This achievement is reflected in a series of important reports and speeches represented by the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. . The generalization and in-depth elaboration of the Chinese-style modernization theory is a major theoretical innovation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the latest major achievement of scientific socialism. At the opening ceremony of the seminar on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties In general, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again systematically explained the scientific connotation, fundamental characteristics, essential requirements, major principles, deep-seated characteristics, practical strategies, civilizational connotations and other theories and development paths related to modernization of Chinese-style modernization, and clearly pointed out that Chinese-style modernization broke the ” The myth of “modernization = Westernization” presents another picture of modernization and expands the path choices for developing countries to modernize.

Guided by the theory and practice of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era on Chinese-style modernization, China has adhered to the scientific guidance of Marxist modernization theory in the past ten years in the new era, firmly grasped the main contradictions in the modernization drive, and comprehensively transformed Chinese society Productivity and the structure of production relations, promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, always adhere to the people’s nature of the modernization direction, complete the historical feat of building a well-off society in an all-round way, greatly promote and expand Chinese-style modernization, and deeply embody the spirit of scientific socialism advanced nature. Not only that, Chinese-style modernization is deeply rooted in the excellent traditional Chinese culture. In the vision of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, it is the unique world outlook, values, history, civilization, democracy, and ecology contained in the excellent traditional Chinese culture that support the Chinese characteristics of Chinese-style modernization.

To study and read “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, we must deeply understand the important significance of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era in specific chapters. Steady the rudder of thought.

Zhou Feng: Director of the Philosophy Department of the Party School of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Director and Professor of the Chinese-style Modernization Research Center, Special Researcher of the Guangdong Xi Jinping Thought Research Center for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era

Li Ning: Associate Professor of the Department of Philosophy of the Party School of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China

Editor: Shu Mengqing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

