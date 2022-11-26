Stop alcohol, and the sale of drinks in glass and cans in some streets of San Liberale. It is the content of a new ordinance signed by the mayor Mario Conte, which will concern an entire area, already the subject of many measures in recent years against individual premises that disturbed the peace of the neighborhood. In detail, the area that includes via Tre Venezie, largo Tre Venezie, piazza Unità d’Italia, via Emilia and via Mantiero in the section between via Tre Venezie and via Emilia is over, where alcohol cannot be sold from 6 pm at 6 o’clock.

In these areas, the Local Police Command has found, in recent weeks, the widespread presence of waste, such as glass bottles and cans as well as situations of degradation such as urine on the walls and on the ground and other disrespectful behavior by the customers of the premises . For example, as has been pointed out on several occasions, the fact of occupying the street with glasses in hand, as if the roadway were a natural extension of the premises. With consequences on road safety and annoyance for residents and motorists who pass by and are forced to stop, or make dangerous slaloms.

«Very often», explains the commander of the local police Andrea Gallo, «these behaviors are due to the intake of alcoholic beverages which prevent people from perceiving the effective danger of certain attitudes and behaviors which lead to situations of sanitary degradation which they deserved an immediate response. The alcohol-free ordinance is new in Treviso: up to now the ordinances had concerned individual public establishments, with early closures or prohibition of the sale and administration of alcohol. “In the last three years”, recalls Commander Gallo, “about ten ordinances have been issued against individual bars that had been at the center of serious disturbances with inevitable consequences that have undermined urban livability”. The new ordinance signed by the mayor Mario Conte also aims to intervene on those situations of neglect and precarious sanitary conditions that have been found in the area. The prescriptions will be valid from today until December 18 from 18 to 6.

At least twice in the past, the local police have issued orders for the temporary closure of the bar in via Tre Venezia. Provisions which, however, have had no effect, except in the days in which they were in force. The complaints from the neighborhoods, and the inspections by the police therefore led the mayor to take a drastic measure, even if this too temporary, in the hope that the degradation and inconvenience complained of by the residents will find an end.