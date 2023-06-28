Dishwasher and chronic diseases: incredible connection discovered

A group of Swiss researchers analyzes the typical use of the dishwasher and finds an unexpected connection with some chronic diseases

The dishwasher is considered a practical and hygienic appliance for cleaning dishes, glasses and cutlery, especially in large families or in crowded places such as restaurants and barracks.

In addition to the detergent, rinse aid is often used in the wash cyclewhich reduces the surface tension of the water, favoring its flow and thus avoiding stains and opacities on the dishes.

On the other hand, who doesn’t like to have sparkling glasses and streak-free dishes?

Unfortunately a recent study carried out by a group of Swiss researchers reveals serious risks health-related addition dhe brilliante to the washing cycle in common dishwashers.

We will examine below the details of this incredible discovery.

The dishwashers and the missing rinse cycle

A typical dishwashing operation is divided into two cycleseach lasting approximately one minute.

In the first, they are done circulate high pressure boiling water and detergent; in the second, which includes both washing and drying, water and rinse aid are used.

The problem, as noted by Prof. Cezmi Akdis of the University of Zurich on The Brighter Side of Newsis that many dishwashers don’t have a additional rinse cycle to remove rinse aid residues.

In this way, there is a risk that potentially toxic substances remain and dry on the dishesand the next use can then end up directly inthe gastrointestinal tract of the unsuspecting diner.

Test preparation and health risks

To carry out the tests, the group directed by Akdis used organoids intestinali.e. three-dimensional tissues derived from stem cells that self-organize to simulate the structure and functionality of the intestine.

Moreover, they have also been used intestinal cells installed on microchipa new technology that achieves results similar to organoids, but in which the cells are managed by the microchip manufacturer.

In particular, the researchers focused on the epithelial tissue, which acts as a barrier to the intestinescontrolling what enters or does not enter the body.

“Holes” in this barrier are associated with, among other things, a allergic reactions to foods, obesity, gastritis, diabetes and even the onset of chronic depression and Alzheimer’s.

The results of the tests and the conclusions in this regard

The tests have been carried out using traces of commercial detergents and rinse aids and show a evident impact of the latter on the epithelial tissue: high doses kill its cells, while lower doses make it more permeable.

It was also observed theactivation of some signaling proteins that can trigger inflammatory reactions.

More in-depth analyzes show that the main responsible for these effects are ethoxylated alcoholsvery common in rinse aids.

In short, until dishwashers add a specific rinse cycle to remove rinse aid residues or products without ethoxylated alcohol spread, it will be preferable to use slightly less sparkling, but healthier crockery.

(Originally published in Simple Stories)

Are you passionate about Science or Space? Subscribe to the newsletter! (also check in Spam or other boxes)

– / 5

Thanks for voting!

Share article on social networks

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

