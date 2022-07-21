Orderly, smooth, meticulous and thoughtful

A sketch of the full-element exercise of the Digital China Construction Summit

The guests entered the venue quickly after going through the “face brushing”, security check, temperature measurement, code verification and other links; young volunteers were distributed at various points in the venue, and they took the initiative to serve with a smile… On the morning of the 20th, at the Straits International Convention and Exhibition Center and its Surrounding reception hotels, Fuzhou organized a full-element drill of the 5th Digital China Construction Summit. All links of the drill were connected smoothly and in an orderly manner, making full preparations for the grand meeting.

Participants in the exercise entered the venue in an orderly manner.Photo by reporter Zou Jiahua

The content of this drill is divided into 11 links, with a total of 24 activity scenarios, which basically cover the main activities involved in the summit.

The drill started at 6 o’clock and lasted for nearly 4 hours. More than 1,600 staff, volunteers, media reporters, business representatives and security personnel of the Summit City Preparatory Team participated in the drill.

During the drill, as the instructions were issued, the members of each working group cooperated closely, and the drills such as the opening ceremony, sub-forums, and the finals of the innovation competition proceeded in an orderly manner. The participants of each unit were full of energy, well-trained, and completed each drill with heart. link.

“The internet speed is very fast and very smooth!” On the same day, during the news publicity and reporting exercise carried out in the press center of the venue, the participating media uploaded or downloaded pictures and videos through computers, mobile phones and other devices, and the on-site network was smooth. The media reporters who participated in the exercise Affirm that.

This summit has innovated the digital and intelligent mode of holding conferences and exhibitions. In the cloud exhibition and drill link, projects such as cloud summit drills, digital expo official website drills, and network security emergency drills were also carried out. Among them, in the cloud summit drill, the audience logged on the official website of the fifth digital China construction summit cloud summit, and freely browsed the exhibition in the virtual exhibition hall or followed Shuwa’s “cloud exhibition”. The interactive settings are effective and smooth, and the display content is clearly presented through graphics, video, voice, etc., providing an immersive exhibition experience.

According to the on-site person in charge, the main purpose of organizing the full-element exercise of the summit is to check the progress of the preparatory work in the early stage, find problems in time, and fill in the gaps through the “full-element, full-process” simulation exercise; test the implementation of each link The effectiveness of the plan and contingency plan, further straighten out the process and consolidate the responsibility; test the proficiency of the cooperation and cooperation of each unit and point, further train the team and cohesion, and ensure the smooth holding of the 5th Digital China Construction Summit. The city preparatory team made adequate preparations for this exercise, and established a temporary exercise headquarters to command and coordinate the exercise in a unified manner. The drill site personnel, vehicles, equipment and other elements were organized and scheduled in an orderly manner, and all processes and links were carried out smoothly according to the predetermined plan. The actual combat drills that day basically achieved the expected goals.

It is reported that before this full-element exercise, Fuzhou has organized and carried out the cloud summit, venue fire emergency evacuation, epidemic prevention and control, digital application scene of West Lake Park, digital experience scene of “Yantai Mountain Digital E-sports Interactive Hall” in Cangshan District, Shang Xia Hangzhou Digital application scenarios, digital interactive night performance show on the opening day, “Minjiang Night Talk” activity, Digital Expo and other 13 summit special drills, the Changle branch venue special drill was simultaneously carried out in the morning, and the afternoon of the 21st will be organized to carry out ” A special exercise for the “Blessed State, Dialogue with the Future” activity. (Reporter Lin Ruiqi)