It is 1.4 meters wide but if needed it tightens to a width of just one meter: it is the first fully electric “accordion” microcar that will arrive on the market in 2024 and that will then be parked in the space of a normal scooter.

Thanks to the patented active width adjustment technology, the CT-1 – that’s how it is called – can also tighten while driving to allow the rider to slip into very tight spaces. For safety reasons, however, with a width of 1.4 meters, the CT-1 reaches a maximum speed of 90 km / h, while with that of one meter it is limited to 45 km / h. Weighing in at just 590 kg – including the battery pack, which is 80% less mass than most standard electric vehicle (EV) batteries currently on the market – the CT-1 offers a real driving range of 180 km with zero emissions. The time it takes to do the weekly family grocery shopping – 30 minutes – is also the time it takes the CT-1 to recharge its batteries from 10% to 80%. The length is 2.5 meters, like the Smart first series, while the 15 kW electric motor offers acceleration from 0 to 50 per hour (obviously it doesn’t reach 100, it stops at 90 as we said) in 5 seconds. The foldable microcar was developed by SEGULA Technologies, a global engineering group, in collaboration with City Transformer, an Israeli company innovator in electric vehicle technology, has two seats and four wheels and is based on the modular architecture of the City Transformer skateboard, developed in-house, which guarantees that the foldable microcar is perfect for life in urban centers: it is estimated that it needs 75% less space – compared to a car – to park. And that CT-1 drivers are 10 times more likely to find parking. This folding microcar is the result of eight years of study and is now already on sale at a price of 16,000 euros, but by making the pre-order the cost will be 12,500 euros. Deliveries will only take place in 2024 but the machine can be pre-ordered with a deposit of 150 euros, refundable in case of renunciation of the purchase.

by Vincenzo Borgomeo