CYCLING

The Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz could not complete the fifth stage of the “Tour of the Basque Country” with 65 km to go to finish the competition, due to an allergic condition, as reported by Juanma Gárate, director of the “EF Education – Easy Post” team. ”.

Richard Carapaz, leaves the Tour of the Basque Country in the fifth photo. ESPN Cycling

Carapaz was not having the best presentation in the “Itzulia”, being in 36th place in the general classification. This race is part of Carapaz’s conditioning to face the Tour de France, which will take place in June of this year.

Gárate showed calm about the recovery of the Ecuadorian, who should be back on the starting line of the “Amstel Gold Race” on April 16. Carapaz, who is the Olympic champion of the Tokyo 2020 games, is one of the favorites for the Tour de France.

Carapaz’s withdrawal in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country is a setback in his preparation for the Tour de France, it is worth mentioning that he still has time to recover and arrive in good shape for the most important competition in world cycling. Cycling fans will be watching his participation in the “Amstel Gold Race” and hope to see his great performance in the Tour de France.