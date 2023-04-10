Stivenson López Barrios, a prisoner from the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute, INPEC, has been kidnapped for more than 48 hours. He is a native of the Caracolí township, Valledupar jurisdiction.

According to the entity, the events occurred on Saturday, April 8, when the official was resting and taking a walk with his current sentimental partner, and they were intercepted by a group that said they identified themselves as members of the Jaime Martínez residual structure of the dissidents of the Farc, who kidnap the uniformed man arguing that they were going to investigate him.

“We request support from the Military Gaula and the National Police, as well as from the authorities of the region who confirmed the kidnapping. Accompaniment was also requested from the International Red Cross, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Ombudsman for the negotiation and delivery of the official, “explained INPEC.

It was established that López Barrios has been serving INPEC for three years as a dragoon, the same time that he has been working in the Jamundí prison.

From Caracolí, his relatives ask that they respect his life and release him promptly, taking into account that they are poor and this man is the father of two daughters, one of them just one month old.

Related