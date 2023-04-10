Home News They kidnap in Valle del Cauca an INPEC dragon member from Valledupar
News

They kidnap in Valle del Cauca an INPEC dragon member from Valledupar

by admin
They kidnap in Valle del Cauca an INPEC dragon member from Valledupar

Stivenson López Barrios, a prisoner from the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute, INPEC, has been kidnapped for more than 48 hours. He is a native of the Caracolí township, Valledupar jurisdiction.

According to the entity, the events occurred on Saturday, April 8, when the official was resting and taking a walk with his current sentimental partner, and they were intercepted by a group that said they identified themselves as members of the Jaime Martínez residual structure of the dissidents of the Farc, who kidnap the uniformed man arguing that they were going to investigate him.

“We request support from the Military Gaula and the National Police, as well as from the authorities of the region who confirmed the kidnapping. Accompaniment was also requested from the International Red Cross, the Ombudsman’s Office and the Ombudsman for the negotiation and delivery of the official, “explained INPEC.

It was established that López Barrios has been serving INPEC for three years as a dragoon, the same time that he has been working in the Jamundí prison.

From Caracolí, his relatives ask that they respect his life and release him promptly, taking into account that they are poor and this man is the father of two daughters, one of them just one month old.

See also  More than 10 people lost contact due to mudslide disaster in Tianquan County, Sichuan, 4 people have been searched and rescued_emergency

You may also like

Barcelona equalized 0-0 against Girona at the Camp...

Woman pleads guilty to racist comments against the...

An industrial landmark is slowly being removed

Public Works will have funds to improve streets...

They investigate the homicide of a young man...

Ulm: Father killed seven-year-old daughter

Road improvement continues that will benefit more than...

Farc dissident weapons factory located in Nariño

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Bremen’s Jan Precht wins 64,000 euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy