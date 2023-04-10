We present programs for recording games on the screen

Watching gameplay is popular. Many gamers record their computer games to share with friends and followers online, whether on YouTube, Twitch or other social media platforms. Recording a game is quite simple: Special programs for screen recording record the screen and create a video from the screen recording that can be shared online. Here we explain which programs are suitable for recording gameplay, what makes them different and where costs may arise.

Popular programs for recording a gameplay or video game

Gameplays and walkthroughs are shared as videos on platforms like YouTube millionfold called and looked at. These videos show recordings of games, but also new features or tricks and tips for the games or new game strategies.

There is now a wide range of Screenrecordernto record a video game. Many providers advertise a free screen recorder. But in fact we found only one program that does not have to be paid for. However, most programs offer free trial versions, or free versions with the catch that the software’s branding is embedded in the finished video. Here is a selection:

OBS: Screenrecorder als Open Source Software

Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) is the only game screen recording software that we haven’t discovered a cost for. The open source software is suitable for beginners and professionals to record screen videos and stream games. It works on Linux, Mac and Windows devices and allows real-time recording of audio and video. Users can also drive the further development of the software, adapt or add functions via open interfaces and support the developers of OBS.

Bandicam: Record Games with Watermark for Windows

Bandicam is an easy-to-use screen recorder to record gameplays on PC (Windows). The software is available in a free version, but a watermark from the manufacturer is built into the finished video (as a sort of self-promotion). If you don’t like that, you can purchase the software as a permanent license for one or more computers. Bandicam advertises options such as recording 24-hour videos and comparatively small file sizes. You can also record a webcam and select a specific area of ​​the screen.

Snagit and Camtasia: Screen Recorder and Video Editor for Windows and Mac

TechSmith’s Snagit is an easy-to-use screen capture program for Windows and macOS. All functions can be tried out in a thirty-day trial version, such as screenshots and screen recordings, the selection of a recording area and further editing of the recording: Annotations, graphic elements and callouts can be added with just a few clicks in Snagit after the recording.

If you not only want to record games, but also want to edit the video later, then TechSmith’s Camtasia is a powerful tool for this. After recording the video, subtitles, animations, callouts, audio tracks and music can be added. The video can be cut and trimmed in Camtasia and uploaded directly to platforms like YouTube and Vimeo. It can hardly be more professional.

Both programs are available as free trial versions with all functions or as a permanent license including support and updates.

Wondershare DemoCreator: Video Recorder for Windows

Wondershare DemoCreator is a screen recorder for Windows. The program can be purchased via certain licenses (monthly, annual, permanent license). In addition to the screen recorder, it offers some functions for video editing, such as adding text and callouts. However, DemoCreator is not a full-featured video editing tool like Camtasia.

Tips for gameplay recording

While gameplays get a lot of clicks and views, that doesn’t mean every gameplay is successful. Gameplay recording is becoming more professional and competition among gamers who share their games online is increasing. No wonder, it’s not rocket science, it’s fun and can even serve as a source of income. In order for a gameplay to stand out from the crowd, there are a few things to consider: