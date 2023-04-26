“Technology” teamed up with Spotify! New features of OPPO Find N2 Flip folding machine released – yqqlm

OPPO recently announced that the flagship folding phone Find N2 Flip has released a major software update to further optimize the operating experience of the multi-function external screen on the app, including supporting “Spotify cards” when playing music, and “voice” for replying to messages. Reply instantly via text.”

This time, OPPO and Spotify jointly developed a third-party application for the Find N2 Flip that supports the multi-functional external screen, maximizing the utility of the external screen of the folding mobile phone. Users can directly enjoy music playback control, song likes and Convenient functions such as content recommendation.

Peter Dohyung Lee, head of OPPO’s flagship product line, said that this direct cooperation with Spotify developers is committed to providing the best experience for Find N2 Flip users, from the lightweight and portable design, 3.26-inch multi-functional external screen, with a variety of The external screen customization function enhances the smoothness and convenience of users. OPPO looks forward to continuing to optimize and provide users’ favorite application software this year.

This is the first update of OPPO Find N2 Flip since it was released in February, which symbolizes OPPO’s determination and commitment to major software system optimization. At present, the software update will be launched successively from now on, and the function of instant reply from speech to text on the external screen will be realized after the software update. The Spotify card is displayed on the external screen. Users can select the pocket player from the “External Screen Gadgets” in the “Folding Screen Area” of the mobile phone settings and add it to the external screen to enjoy the latest convenient and fast features.

OPPO Find N2 Flip is equipped with the MediaTek (2454) Dimensity 9000+ using advanced 4-nanometer manufacturing process, and it is equipped with 44W SUPERVOOC super flash charging. OPPO has introduced two colors of “Yueyao Purple” and “Sky Black” for Taiwan, and the memory provides 8GB+256GB.



