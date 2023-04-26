Rich and substantial breakfast: if you eat these things you will be full of energy

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you should opt for these foods: healthy and above all full of energy.

Never skip breakfast. It’s not just a mantra, but real expert advice. Start the day full of energy it is the right choice and it can only be done with a healthy diet. A meal, such as breakfast, should not be underestimated.

Contrary to what one might erroneously think, this meal is not everything is alright. We must not exaggerate nor opt for foods that do not fulfill the task of energizing and moving our metabolism. Too much fat, too much protein, too much carbohydrate could have the wrong, opposite effect. The right mix of elements can really make a difference.

No to excess fat: here’s what you need to eat for breakfast to replenish your energy

Croissants, cappuccinos and high-calorie spreadable creams? Every now and then you can satisfy the desire for a dessert, a super caloric food. But for our daily well-being a well-balanced food routine is required. Breakfast is the first fundamental meal of the day and for this reason it should not be underestimated. Not all foods are suitable: it’s obvious!

Let’s start with a typical breakfast that can be truly successful and that is capable of fulfilling its duty to give energy and vitality right amount and nutrient mix. A Greek yogurt with added fruit and a spoonful of cereals with no added fat and/or sugar is one of the breakfasts to opt for.

If you have more time available, you can also do something more. Protein pancakes, for example. Enough, in fact. mix wholemeal flour (30 grams) with egg whites (100 grams). If the pancakes are to be served only with milk and coffee, they can be sweetened with honey or a teaspoon of sugar.

Fruit and savory breakfast: here are the top pairings that won’t change your mind

If the combination is with fruit, it is possible, for example, to cut a banana into thin slices and add a veil of dark chocolate. These last two ingredients will ensure that it will not be necessary to add sugar in the dough. For a savory breakfast, just opt ​​for two thin slices of toasted wholemeal bread.

Half an avocado, a little pepper, a pinch of salt. This thick paste will be spread on our slices of pane, on top of a little salmon, an egg, a slice of bresaola or, for a little crunchy texture, a mix of toasted seeds, pine nuts, hazelnuts or toasted almonds. If you love fruit, you can opt for a nice smoothie.

An apple, a banana, a few spinach leaves, a little water or a vegetable drink or partially skimmed milk. A mint leaf and the result will be a fresh and healthy super breakfast, as well as complete.