The centenary of fellow citizen Antonio Piazzi celebrated by the municipal administration

The centenary of fellow citizen Antonio Piazzi celebrated by the municipal administration

CENTENARY PLATE – The commemorative plaque and the letter of greetings delivered by the councilor Coletti


A day of great celebration for Antonio Piazzi, who this morning (April 23, 2023) turned 100 and received the best wishes from the municipal administration brought by the councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Ferrara Cristina Coletti, who on the occasion presented to the new centenary a plaque of merit and a letter of good wishes signed by the mayor.

“April 23 – said councilor Coletti – is a very special day for Ferrara, but it is even more so for Antonio Piazzi who can celebrate an unforgettable moment today. As a father, husband and grandfather, he continues to live surrounded by love family, but the greatest sentiment that all citizens express towards them is gratitude. The 100th birthday is a moment of pride for all the people of Ferrara, aware that our grandparents are the custodians of traditions, they are bearers of healthy values ​​and examples to follow in order to keep our community united. Thanks to Antonio Piazzi to whom my sincere best wishes go for what he still has ahead of him”.

Born on the Cuniola farm, in the house called Bianchina located along via Sgarbata in San Martino, Antonio Piazzi’s life is characterized by attachment to his family and origins. From his marriage to Romana Testoni, who died about ten years ago, his only son Angelo was born who, together with Anna, gave him two grandchildren Fabio, a teacher at the Vergani institute, and Laura, an architect who practices in Spain (respectively aged 30 and 28) which Antonio himself defines as “capitals”. First as a laborer and then as a direct fruit grower, Antonio Piazzi has always been involved in cultivating the land which represents a true passion. In the garden of the house – where he lives with Vittoria, a collaborator of Moldovan origin who takes care of him – he still cultivates 10 fruit trees today. To celebrate Antonio’s 100th birthday, a big party was organized in the garden, which will be attended by grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Before the celebrations he will go to the cemetery of San Martino to greet his Roman wife.

