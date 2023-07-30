Xiaomi Announces Launch of Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro with Enhanced Battery Capabilities and Fast Charging

Xiaomi Set to Launch Two Exciting Models: 13T and 13T Pro with Impressive Features

In a much-anticipated move, Xiaomi is reportedly gearing up to launch two new models, Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, in the international market this September. The news has sent waves of excitement among tech enthusiasts who have been eagerly waiting for the company’s latest offerings.

A standout feature of both models is the inclusion of a robust 5000mAh capacity battery, ensuring prolonged usage without the hassle of frequent recharging. However, the Xiaomi 13T takes charging capabilities to the next level with its remarkable 67W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13T Pro outshines its counterpart by supporting even faster 120W fast charging – an impressive feat.

Excitement surrounding the Xiaomi 13T Pro further intensified when foreign technology media MySmartPrice reported that the device recently received NBTC certification. The certified model for the Xiaomi 13T Pro was identified as 23078PND5G, leaving fans speculating about what this model has in store.

Although specific details regarding the Xiaomi 13T Pro are yet to be officially announced, performance specifications are expected to be top-notch. The model is rumored to boast a cutting-edge 144Hz AMOLED screen, delivering an exceptional visual experience. Furthermore, it is believed to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor based on a 4nm process, guaranteeing seamless performance. Users can also expect generous storage options with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is anticipated to run on the MIUI system, which will be based on the highly-anticipated Android 13.

In the photography department, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is said to continue the trend of using a lens module adjusted by Leica. With this collaboration, users can anticipate stunning photography capabilities and enhanced image quality. Additionally, the device will retain the 5000mAh battery found in the Xiaomi 13T, but with the added advantage of supporting the lightning-fast 120W fast charging technology.

With regards to the Xiaomi 13T, little information has been released so far. Tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further updates on this model, hoping to uncover more details and capabilities that Xiaomi has in store for its customers.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation and excitement continue to build. Xiaomi fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, which will shed light on these highly anticipated models. Until then, all eyes are on Xiaomi as we eagerly await further updates on the Xiaomi 13T series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

