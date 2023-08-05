18 tricky trivia questions about the Netflix series The Witcher

By Marlene Polywka | Aug 05, 2023 4:37 p.m

The Witcher is Netflix’s big fantasy project. The series comes up with action-packed combat, political intrigue and plenty of drama. TECHBOOK has put together a tricky quiz to test how well you know the blockbuster series.

The series “The Witcher” is based on the successful Polish book series, which consists of several novels and short story volumes. However, the video games from CD Projekt Red are even better known than the books. The third part in particular, “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, won international awards and is still considered one of the best video games in the world today. The series of the same name has been running on Netflix since 2019.

Hard The Witcher quiz

In the meantime, three seasons have appeared on Netflix and a fourth is already being planned – TECHBOOK collects all the information and rumors about it. However, Netflix will have to do without leading actor Henry Cavill in the future. The Hollywood star is leaving the series after three seasons. Liam Hemsworth takes on the role of the witcher Geralt of Rivia.

Anyone who has seen the Netflix series “The Witcher” can test their knowledge here! The quiz contains questions about seasons one through three.

Want more quiz questions?

If you have tasted (monster) blood, you will find more quizzes on different topics here. How well do you know about Nintendo? Or are you a big “Lord of the Rings”, “Harry Potter” or Disney fan? For Apple maniacs, we have a few tough iPhone questions. And do you know what popular TV stations used to be called?

If you are a geography professional and are interested in curiosities from around the world, you will also find what you are looking for from our colleagues at TRAVELBOOK!