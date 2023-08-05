Home » She scammed a man in Córdoba on Facebook and was arrested in Roca
a rock woman was arrested on Friday for an act of fraud in Córdoba. The Córdoba Prosecutor’s Office reported that the woman carried out the deception through Facebook for an amount that exceeds 600 thousand pesos.

Police personnel from Río Negro in conjunction with the Cordovan police, arrested the woman accused as the author of fraud facts in Córdoba. As detailed, after an investigation carried out by specialists, on Friday it was possible to locate the home of the woman involved who was being searched intensely.

In the house the troops they carried out a raid that had positive results and it was possible to seize various elements related to the cause such as documentation, telephone devices and cards.

From the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Córdoba they detailed that the woman carried out her scams through the marketplace on Facebook. of it a man from the town of Las Rabonas, Córdoba, He was damaged for an amount of $650,000.

The scam victim stated that he contacted the woman about buying a car.

The first interaction was through the social network, but later it moved to a telephone communication where The woman provided photos of the vehicle and the papers to complete the deception. For this reason, the man did not hesitate to deposit the money to ensure the purchase, however After making the transfer, the accused cut off all kinds of communication.

After verifying the facts, the Villa Cura Brochero Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Analía Gallaratto, with the collaboration of the Investigation Brigade of the San Alberto Department and the DIO, ordered the arrest of the accused. They reported that The woman will be transferred from Roca to the province of Córdoba where she will be housed in Women’s Penitentiary 3.

