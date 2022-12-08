Home Entertainment He has a Porsche 919 brought to the penthouse terrace: “It’s a work of art”
Entertainment

He has a Porsche 919 brought to the penthouse terrace: “It’s a work of art”

by admin
He has a Porsche 919 brought to the penthouse terrace: “It’s a work of art”

Who remembers the phrase of André van Duin, Belgian actor, comedian and songwriter, “There is a horse in the corridor”?. It could now be paraphrased with “There is a Porsche on the terrace”…

Luc Vanderfeesten

Well, who doesn’t want to take home a Porsche? Just literally speaking. Maybe placing it. precisely, on the terrace of one’s attic… Because this is precisely what we are talking about: there are those who, in Belgium in mid-November, had a Porsche 919 brought to their terrace at home. Who? Mr. Luc Vanderfeesten. Who lives on the eighth floor of his building and, as a driver and enthusiast, wanted to have the 919 as close as possible. “I managed to convince my partner that it was a work of art,” he laughed as they handed over the car.

Now, it must be said, it was a copy. It didn’t weigh the 800 kilos of the Porsche 919 that took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but a replica of the number 1 that competed in 2016. Which, in any case, still weighs 200 kilos.
Who is Vanderfeesten? He is director of the Porsche dealerships in Eindhoven and Maastricht, as well as a driver (he races in particular on the famous Le Mans circuit, and conquered a podium in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux), therefore a true lover of the brand and wealthy enthusiast. A madness? Perhaps. Anyway, it’s Christmas time…

See also  The trouble touches Wu Suling's bottom line?Cao Ge's marriage change again- Entertainment- Foreign Entertainment- China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

You may also like

Li Yapeng’s wife posts photos of a family...

The well-known Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh was selected...

Sgarbi: “Returning the great Riccardo Muti to La...

The TV series “The Hidden God” released a...

“Venus and Adonis” by Titian sold for 13...

“Yu Yingxuan” and “Pachinko” shortlisted for “Critic” foreign...

Hu Ming’s “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” ended successfully,...

Warm Audio ʮдɫʵ¼һͲ WA-251 – midifanǹע

Raiders of the Lost Ark 5 Trailer: Harrison...

It is rumored that Zhang Jiani was forced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy