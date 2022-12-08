Who remembers the phrase of André van Duin, Belgian actor, comedian and songwriter, “There is a horse in the corridor”?. It could now be paraphrased with “There is a Porsche on the terrace”…



Luc Vanderfeesten

Well, who doesn’t want to take home a Porsche? Just literally speaking. Maybe placing it. precisely, on the terrace of one’s attic… Because this is precisely what we are talking about: there are those who, in Belgium in mid-November, had a Porsche 919 brought to their terrace at home. Who? Mr. Luc Vanderfeesten. Who lives on the eighth floor of his building and, as a driver and enthusiast, wanted to have the 919 as close as possible. “I managed to convince my partner that it was a work of art,” he laughed as they handed over the car.





Now, it must be said, it was a copy. It didn’t weigh the 800 kilos of the Porsche 919 that took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but a replica of the number 1 that competed in 2016. Which, in any case, still weighs 200 kilos.

Who is Vanderfeesten? He is director of the Porsche dealerships in Eindhoven and Maastricht, as well as a driver (he races in particular on the famous Le Mans circuit, and conquered a podium in the Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux), therefore a true lover of the brand and wealthy enthusiast. A madness? Perhaps. Anyway, it’s Christmas time…