THE RUDE FINGER AND ITS STORY « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (taken from the web) Few know that this gesture appeared during the 116-year war (1337-1453), between the French and the British. In 1415 the battle of Agincourt was generated, where the English sought to restore the rights of their king over the territories that his crown possessed in France. During that battle, the French were very confident of winning the battle against the English soldiers. In the process of the war, the soldiers of France decided to cut off the middle fingers of their rivals, so that in this way they could not shoot the British arrow bows that they used at this time. Having no way to shoot, the French would look victorious.

British arrow bows were made of yew tree wood, so the action of shooting arrows was called “pulling the yew.”

Despite the fact that the French felt that they would win the battle, this was not the case and the English turned around them, showing them that they knew all their plans, strategies and movements, so the soldiers of England were victorious. After the battle, the victorious English triumphed, they showed the captive French the middle finger of him as a symbol of victory

Upon winning the battle, the English would show the medium dice in front of the French while taunting them by saying “we can still pull the puck”.

It was from that moment that the custom of showing the middle finger as a mockery or challenge to other people arose. Little by little this became popular and reached various parts of the world where now showing the middle finger is very common and is considered “rude”.

There are other versions that show us that raising the middle finger means rudeness, it has origins from 419 BC, since the Greeks used the middle finger to refer directly and explicitly to the male genitalia, thereby seeking to “try” to make them feel inferior. others.

