CCTV News: During the Spring Festival holiday, ski resorts around the world also ushered in peak passenger flow. With the development of ice and snow sports, you can now experience the charm and joy of skiing in the south.

Guilin, Guangxi: Spring Festival holiday tourism heats up ice and snow sports attract tourists

During the Spring Festival holiday, in Quanzhou County, Guilin, Guangxi, many tourists from surrounding provinces came to the alpine outdoor ski resort at an altitude of more than 1,700 meters.

Chongqing: There are many tourists in hot alpine ski resorts for short trips

In Chongqing, during the Spring Festival, the number of tourists to several ski resorts continued to rise. The skiers let go of their mood on the slopes and experienced the excitement and happiness brought by skiing.

Hubei: Celebrate the Spring Festival with ice, snow, hot skiing

At this ski resort in Yichang, Hubei, before 10 am, the ski equipment collection area was full of people who came to ski. More than 70 ski instructors were all dispatched, and the supply was still “in short of demand”.

In addition to the ski resorts in the mountains, the indoor ski resorts in the city also attract many tourists to experience. In an indoor ski resort that just opened before the Spring Festival in Wuhan, thousands of citizens take advantage of the Spring Festival holiday every day to experience the first skiing of the new year. Although many of them were new to skiing and fell down from time to time, everyone still had a great time.

Gansu Baiyin: National biathlon events are approaching, driving holiday ice and snow fever

The 2022-2023 National Biathlon Championships and Championships will start on February 3 at the Baiyin National Snow Sports Training Base in Gansu Province. As the race draws near, the Silver Ice and Snow Fever has reached another climax. During the Spring Festival holiday, the public ski resort in the base opened a snow play area and a ski area, and citizens came here to experience the charm of ice and snow sports.