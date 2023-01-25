Home Technology Redfall will launch in May
Redfall will launch in May

As previous leaks and rumors have suggested, Arkane Austin’s Redfall will officially arrive in May 2023, the 2nd to be exact.

As announced during the Xbox Developer Direct (which also included extensive appearances from Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online), Microsoft and Bethesda also used the showcase to share a bunch of gameplay to check out and stare at.

Beyond that, a few additional bits of info were shared, including a new type of vampire called the Shroud, which causes the area around you to be covered in darkness, and an even scarier type of vampire called the Rook. We’ll also see how the different hunters’ abilities play out in more depth, and how they combine to let you approach encounters head-on or more covertly.

So be sure to mark May 2 in your calendars, even more so if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, because the game will be available on the service on the first day.

