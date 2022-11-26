Sci a a Cortina: a cabbage hen this morning the first descents on the West slope, opened by the company Any. Under a blue sky and a bright sun there were many enthusiasts who showed up this morning at the opening of the Falzarego chairlift for the first descents of the season, which was thus also opened in the queen of the Dolomites. The lift was scheduled to open at 8.30 and the skiers showed up on time. The Col Gallina refuge is also open and operational to refresh the skiers: the manager Raniero Campigotto and his staff are at work to welcome those who have not missed their first ski season.

The West slope of Col Gallina with skiers engaged in the first descents

The presences were already numerous from the early morning and the slope was appreciated by the skiers, thanks to the satisfaction of the operators involved in this first day of opening. “Very beautiful snow” was the most recurring comment. There are many very young ski clubs in the Veneto plain, from Conegliano to Treviso to Vittorio Veneto.

Young skiers on the slope at Col Gallina

Piste only for free skiing

The opening for now only concerns the Falzarego pass chairlift at 2,100 meters above sea level, which will remain in operation every day from 8.30 to 16.30, with the West slope which will be for the exclusive use of free skiing. The plant of the Ista company, which manages the ski area of ​​Col Gallina, Tofana and Socrepes, is part of the Dolomiti Superski circuit.

Skiers at Col Gallina under the blue sky of Cortina

Skipass already in operation

You can already use the seasonal ski pass and the day ticket, at the Col Gallina ticket office, is sold for 38 euros for adults. The other ski areas aim to open between Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd December. The slope and lift operators are working on the Faloriaon Five Towers and in the area of ​​the Col. Drusciè e you Ra Valles. Snow cannons also work at Socrepes e Pomedes.

The slope and the Col Gallina refuge open to welcome skiers

For the long Immaculate Conception the aim is therefore to have opened the Faloria and Cinque Torri districts and the cable car that takes you from the center to Col Drusciè and Ra Valles. For Christmas then all the slopes and refuges at high altitude will open.