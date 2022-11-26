From Saturday 26 November, Lombards will be able to get the flu vaccine for free. Therefore, it will no longer be only the most exposed categories such as children or over 60 or those at risk for pathology that can be administered the flu vaccine. Vaccinations can be administered by general practitioners, paediatricians, pharmacies or vaccination centres. To book, you can ask your general practitioner or access the regional website vaccinazioneantinfluenzale.regione.lombardia.it.

“We took this decision – explains the president of the Region Attilio Fontana – following the latest bulletin of the InfluNet sentinel doctors, which as of 13 November already recorded 1 million 180 thousand Italians affected by the flu, of which almost 390 thousand in one week. A flu syndrome that would present itself with respiratory symptoms of a certain seriousness, especially for the elderly, frail and children under 5”.

“The ministerial circular – clarifies the new councilor for Welfare, Guido Bertolaso ​​- provided that, at the end of the campaign, the Regions with available stocks could extend the offer of the vaccine to the entire population”. The Lombardy Region had set the end of the campaign for December 15th. “Given the excellent results achieved compared to last year, 1,249,871 vaccinations carried out on November 21, against 1,051,000 in 2021 – continues Bertolaso ​​-, we decided to bring the offer forward to next Saturday, on the occasion of some vax days offered by the vaccination centers located throughout the area”.

“In Lombardy – the Councilor for Welfare points out – flu-like syndromes have reached a medium level. It is therefore essential that especially those who have contact with elderly or frail people take advantage of the vaccination offer. We must not forget that the flu involves risks and especially in periods of maximum diffusion (December, January and February) risks flooding the emergency rooms, already under enough pressure”.