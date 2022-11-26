The Dutch full-back is back at the base, but his farewell now seems inevitable: also keep an eye on the track that leads to Fresneda del Valladolid

The calm before the storm. After returning to Rome, on order from the Friedkin club, Rick Karsdorp will be evaluated by the Giallorossi medical staff to ascertain the psychological illness complained of by the player. Currently, however, there are no managers in Trigoria – they are all engaged in the tour in Japan – for this reason the confrontation between the footballer, his agent and the Romanist top management will not take place before Tuesday, when Roma will leave the land of the Rising Sun to return to the Fulvio Bernardini. At present the situation appears almost unrecoverable and, waiting for the face to face, Tiago Pinto is already looking for a player who can take the Dutchman’s place at least until June.

Borrowed — The Karsdorp case broke out like a bolt from the blue within the Rome environment. An unexpected problem that took the Portuguese general manager by surprise, forced to search every lead to find a suitable replacement (and in the meantime find a Dutch-style accommodation). The simplest solution to adopt in January therefore – both incoming and outgoing – seems to be to take a new full-back on loan (perhaps with the right to buy). In Serie A, one of the viable paths lies with Bartosz Bereszynski of Sampdoria, already linked to the Giallorossi during the last January transfer market. The Polish winger is currently busy playing for the World Cup with his national team, but upon returning to Italy he would be enthusiastic about moving to Mourinho’s court. In addition, the current corporate situation of the Sampdoria club could favor the operation. See also Wukesong Sports Center opens ice surface to receive 4 participating teams for training every day-Qianlong.com.cn

League temptation — More than one option instead comes from La Liga, where three players circled in red on Pinto’s notebook play. The first is Alvaro Odriozola, right-back – an old acquaintance of Fiorentina – out of Real Madrid (he hasn’t played a minute since the start of the season). Another name that teases the Portuguese gm is Héctor Bellerín: the former Arsenal player is not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​leaving Barcelona but, after the signals received from the Blaugrana in recent weeks, he seems to have convinced himself to leave Catalonia to find continuity (on the his traces there is also Betis). The latest idea is instead Ivan Fresneda, Valladolid full-back born in 2004: raised in the Real Madrid youth sector, the winger is valued at around one million euros. A non-prohibitive figure, which could make him jump to the top of the list of yellow and red preferences.

November 26, 2022 (change November 26, 2022 | 15:21)

