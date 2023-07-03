Sky Shield: “Everything must be compatible with neutrality”

The debate about Austria’s planned participation in the European air defense initiative “Sky Shield” continued on Monday. In the Ministry of Defense it was said that they wanted to sign the participation first, only then would talks be held about what Austria could contribute to the joint procurement. However, it was emphasized that “everything must be compatible with neutrality”.

The FPÖ reiterated its criticism of the initiative, according to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl it was a “devastating neutrality policy decision”. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (VP) contradicted this: as a neutral state, one of Austria’s core tasks is to ensure comprehensive national defence. “Neutrality means being able to defend yourself. With the European Sky Shield initiative, we can of course respond effectively to new threats and technologies, in particular drones and ballistic missiles, in accordance with the Federal Constitutional Law on neutrality. Other neutral states are also considering doing so participate,” says Edtstadler.

“No potential for conflict with neutrality”

In an interview with OÖ Nachrichten, Ulf Steindl, an expert at the Austria Institute for European and Security Policy, sees “no potential for conflict with neutrality” in Austria’s participation in the Sky Shield initiative. There are no restrictions for such cooperation or for joint purchasing, which is a great relief, especially for small countries, says Steindl. It is not about creating joint command structures or even stationing foreign troops in Austria. The interview in full:

