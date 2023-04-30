Sky Sport Serie B 2022/23 35th match day, NOW commentator schedule (April 30 and May 1)

Appointment with the BKT 2022/2023 Series, to be followed entirely on Sky and in streaming on NOW, with 380 seasonal matches, as well as playoffs and playouts. In the field Sunday 30 April and Monday 1 May with the thirty-fifth day of the season.

Space for in-depth analysis before and after the match with dedicated studies and connections with those sent from the field also on Sky Sport 24.

Also, the address book “B Side” conducted by Daniel Baronbroadcast every Monday at 18 on Sky Sport 24 and on demand, with highlights, interviews, connections and special services with a focus dedicated, from time to time, to a different team.

For the BKT seriesthe big matches that will be played in advance on Friday and in postponement on Monday will be told in the itinerant study live from the stadiums, conducted by Marina Preseal. Marco Demicheli will lead the spaces on the B of the weekend inside the “Casa dello Sport”. And again, the address book “B Side” conducted by Daniel Baronbroadcast every Monday at 6 pm on Sky Sport 24 and on demand, with highlights, interviews, links and special services dedicated to the teams, cities and B fans. Never like this year has the championship of great passions and large squares , “It’s not the B series”the guideline that will accompany the season.

The technology will once again be one of the hallmarks of the BKT Series on Sky Sport, with the production of top match in 4K HDR HLG nativo, the best 4K quality on the market. To enhance the warmth of the fans in stadiums and the spectacle of images from above, here the Sky Sport drone in the pre-games of the big matches not “Corner Cam” for an original perspective, to bring the public into the field, with special objectives such as those placed in the corner flags.

Sky will offer the tournament the maximum visibility it’s a exceptional coverage, with insights and dedicated studies. On Sky also the daily updates of Sky Sport 24the news on the site skysport.it and on profili social Sky Sports officials. A story of the highest level that will feature all 20 teams, from North to South, with their great fans and some of the squares that have written the history of our football.

SKY SERIES B 2022/23 DIRECT – 35th Matchday – SCHEDULE AND SPEAKERS NOW

SUNDAY 30 APRIL 2023

MONDAY 1 MAY 2023

ore 12:30 Serie B 35th Day: Como vs Palermo (live) [visibile con pacchetto Sky Calcio]

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Calcio (202) and Sky Sport (251)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Antonio Nucera

Larians winless for 5 rounds. +5 from playouts. Two knockouts in 10 previous B matches in Como. Palermo with success in 10 races. -2 from the playoffs. 0-0 in the first leg.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Calcio (202) and Sky Sport (251)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

The B is back on Sky and DirettaGol is back, a concentration of emotions, entertainment and above all goals that will make our weekly appointment with the ‘Italian championship’ unique with important venues such as Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, Genoa, Venice and Modena.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sports (252)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Dario Massara

South Tyroleans with 2 points in 4 rounds. Fourth in the standings. Genoa unbeaten for 11 days. -2 from the leaders. They won 2-0 in the first leg in B’s only previous game.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport (253)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Maurice Compagnoni

Pugliesi with 10 points in 4 races. -6 from Genoa. 0-3 in the first leg. Veneto with 4 points in 8 races. In Bari they have won once in 8 matches of B. Zone playout.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport (254)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Luca Mastrorilli

Marchigiani returning from the peer of Como. Leading 4 to 3 in the 7 matches of B at Del Duca. Pisa with one point in 4 races. Playoff area. They won 2-0 in the first leg.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport (255)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Manuel Favia

Campania at -5 from the playouts. They won 1-0 in the first leg. Parma with 10 points in 4 races. Fifth in the standings. A win each and a draw in the previous 3 of B.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport (256)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: John Christian

Lombardi with 7 points in 3 rounds. -1 from playouts. Only one knockout against Rigamonti in the 6 previous matches of B. Cosenza unbeaten for 6 rounds. +1 from playouts. 1-1 first leg.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Calcio (202) and Sky Sport (251)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: John Poggi

From Veneto with 4 victories in 5 races. +5 from playouts. Modena with 6 points in 4 races. -2 from the playoffs. In Venice they have never won in the previous 3 B. 2-2 in the first leg.

Satellite and Fiber: live on Sky Sport Uno (201), Sky Sport Calcio (202) and Sky Sport (251)

Streaming: diretta su NOW e Sky Go

commentary: Daniel Baron – Comment: Nando Orsi

Lazio with only one success in 6 rounds. +2 on Genoa. Leading 2 to 1 in 4 challenges to Stirpe. 0-3 in the first leg. Reggina back from the knockout with Brescia. Sixth.

