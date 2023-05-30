Sky20Anni, new great guests announced for the two days at Palazzo Reale – Milan

The list of those who will take part in the two-day event that Sky organizes on 14 and 15 June in Milan, on the occasion of its twenty years in Italy, is enriched with other big names. Within the prestigious setting of Royal Palacethe Sala delle Cariatidi will be transformed into an exceptional television studio, hosting a large parterre of Italian and international names who will discuss the next challenges of the creative and television industry.

Between interviews and insights, personalities from the world of politics, economics, sport, culture, industry, science, entertainment will alternate, who will talk and tell each other imagining new perspectives and future scenarios. In addition to the recently announced names, the following will participate: Andrea AbodiMinister for Sport and Youth, Paolo Bertolucciformer tennis player, Marco Bocciactor, Alexander Borghesechef and TV host, victoria hairTV presenter, Fabio Capelloformer football coach, Paula Cortellesiactress, screenwriter and director, Mark D’Amoreactor, director and screenwriter, Giancarlo DeCataldowriter, playwright and TV author, Costantino della GherardescaTV presenter, Diego Dominguezformer rugby player, Valeria Golinodirector and actress, Riccardo Milanidirector and screenwriter, Francis Montanariactor, Gilberto Pichetto FratinMinister of Environment and Energy Security, Michelangelo Pistolettoartist, Alexander Roiaactor, Thomas SacchiCouncilor for Culture of the Municipality of Milan, Beppe Salamayor of Milan, Rachel Sangiulianoformer volleyball player, Nicholas Savinoradio and TV presenter, Antonio Scuratiwriter, Mykhailo Savva of the Center for Civil Liberties, Nobel Prize for Peace 2022, Don Winslowwriter, Andrea Zorziformer volleyball player.

The other guests who will intervene, and already announced, are: the comedy trio Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo, Paolo BankerNBA basketball star, Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo e George Locatellistarred chefs and judges of MasterChef Italia, Margaret CassanoPresident of the Court of Cassation, the Gialappa’s Band Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci, Matthew Garronedirector, Sofia GoggiaOlympic ski champion, Charles Lucarelliwriter and television presenter, Giovanni Malagò,President of Coni, Matteo PiantedosiInterior Minister, Elly Schleinsecretary of the PD, Silvana SciarraPresident of the Constitutional Court, Sara SimeoniOlympic high jump champion, Stefano Sollimadirector, Joseph VallettaraMinister of Education and Merit, Valentina VezzaliOlympic fencing champion former undersecretary to the Prime Minister with responsibility for Sport, baby sawParalympic foil champion.

Two days to retrace twenty years of innovations, of unique stories, of great sport and more, with which Sky has helped transform the world of television. And still today, the commitment is to innovate and experiment with new technologies and new languages, always with the look to the future.

The event “Sky 20 years”, in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan, will be free and open to the public. To participate in presence, info and registration on SKY TG24.IT e SKY SPORT.ITaccess will be guaranteed while seats last and will also be visible live on Sky TG24 TV and digital channels e Sky Sport. The official hashtag is #Sky20anniversary.

Sky Italia – Sky Italia is a media & entertainment company founded in 2003. It is part of the Sky group, one of the leading entertainment groups in Europe, which is controlled by Comcast Corporation, an international media & technology company. Sky has changed the viewing habits of millions of Italians and is synonymous with innovation. The most recent is Sky Glass, a new generation smart TV that integrates the contents of Sky, those of free-to-air channels and streaming services into a single interface. The range of products and services is completed by Sky Q, which aggregates Sky contents and those of the main apps; and NOW, the OTT offer that gives access to Sky-branded content. In addition, Sky offers the Sky Wifi ultrabroadband service, the fastest fixed network in Italy according to Oookla®. In addition to sports, film, information, entertainment, cinema and culture content, Sky is also the producer of some of the most successful original Italian TV series and its production commitment continues to grow. With the TV8, Cielo and Sky TG24 channels, Sky is also present in free-to-air on digital terrestrial television. The company promotes responsible business, environmental protection and the fight against digital inequality. With the Sky Zero campaign, it has committed to becoming net zero carbon by 2030.

