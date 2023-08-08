Slurry transport: Clever invention avoids empty truck journeys

“A truck that runs empty doesn’t make any money,” says Andreas Exeler. He is the mastermind behind the semi-trailer called Liquid-X-Liner. He came up with a 2-in-1 system to avoid empty runs when transporting grain and liquid manure between the arable farm and the pig farm. The standard tipper can load bulk goods such as grain, as well as liquid manure and fermentation residues.

