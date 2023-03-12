In this video:

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX: NVA, FSE: QM3) has identified a significant new gold zone at the Cathedral deposit, one of seven key targets within the Estelle Gold Project’s Korbel Zone. It is very broad and is currently open in all directions. Despite this, this mineralization has already reached an extent of 354 and 269 meters respectively.

On February 28th, Askari Metals Ltd. (ASX: AS2, FSE: 7ZG) has commenced the second phase of drilling at its new Uis Lithium project in Namibia. It envisages that backwash drilling with a total length of at least 4,000 meters will be drilled on the exploration license EPL 7345 in the next few weeks. The drilling program is accompanied by extensive mapping work and the taking of further soil samples.

With the use of green electricity, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V and NASDAQ: HIVE, FSE: HBFA) mined 250 Bitcoins in February. They result in a current BTC HODL balance of around 2,340 Bitcoin. The addition of additional capacity increased the Bitcoin mining capacity to over three exahash.

The path taken to global e-mobility will require enormous amounts of raw materials. It’s never too early to start securing promising properties. Kairos has succeeded in this. Both its lithium and gold projects are located close to massive deposits, some of Australia’s premier locations.

In the Australian state of Victoria, Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX: KZR, FSE: KR1) has sold its entire Queens Project to Novo Resources. For the sale, Kalamazoo will receive consideration of AUD 750,000 in cash and an additional AUD 750,000 in Novo Resources shares. While Kalamazoo closed an excellent deal with the sale, the market reacted with disappointment and sent the price of Kalamazoo Resources shares down by more than five percent. Wrongly so, as a closer look at the facts will quickly show.

