They study an outbreak of chickenpox in the Valledupar Judicial Prison

The epidemiological surveillance team of the Local Health Secretariat intervened in the Valledupar Judicial Prison, where an outbreak of chickenpox occurred in 3 of the 105 inmates concentrated in courtyard 2.

“The outbreak of chickenpox presented in the Judicial prison could have occurred due to different situations, transmission from person to person by direct contact with the secretions of sick people, during visits and also by sharing items such as blankets, mats, cigarettes and others. items for personal use, in addition to the suspension of saliva drops and respiratory secretions,” said Holmer Jiménez Ditta, Local Health Secretary.

The inmates who have presented signs and symptoms compatible with chickenpox have been evaluated by the doctor of the prison establishment where they have received treatment, oral hydration, isolation to avoid complications and new cases.

From the sector, a piece of tranquility is given to the community, because the affected people are without complications and are overcoming the symptoms of this viral disease.

According to the municipal Epidemiological Bulletin, from week 1 to 18 in the National Public Health Surveillance System (Sivigila) to date, 25 cases have been reported in the general resident population and from Valledupar and 3 cases in the private population of freedom for a total of 28 cases.

Finally, it is recommended to the community that if they present any symptoms associated with chickenpox, they go to the health centers, so that the doctors give them the appropriate treatment to avoid outbreaks.

