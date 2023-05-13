Friday Hadith: ((Thus We have sent it down as an Arabic Qur’an, and We have diversified in it from the warnings so that they may fear Allah or it will happen to them remembrance))

Mohamed Sharky

It is known that God Almighty has mentioned in His concluding message to the worlds until the Day of Judgment descriptions of it in more than one surah to encourage humanity to draw near to it, and encourage it to turn to it, and that is in order to reap the fruits of this turnout, which is the attainment of happiness in both worlds, because the Almighty has included all of it. How do you get that happiness?

Talking about this message may come in different contexts related to talking about the types of human beings, considering their conditions of righteousness on God’s straight path or those who deviate from it, and its descriptions depend on those conditions.

Among those descriptions in the context of talking about the category that deviates from the straight path is the Almighty’s saying: ((Thus We have sent it down, so we are Arabic, and We diversified therein from the warnings, so that they may fear or it will cause them remembrance.)) In this Qur’anic text, it is a reminder of the revelation of the final global message to the worlds until the Day of Judgment, and the abode, Glory be to Him, chose the Arabic language for it because it is the most capable of conveying it the healing and sufficient message due to the eloquence of its composition, the smoothness of its expression, the proportionality of its letters and verses, and the wondrous arrangement… And here the Arabicness of this message stops us. Because understanding it, tasting it, and comprehending its contents comes more with the tongue in which it was revealed than it comes with other tongues, and this is proven and confirmed by the reality of the situation, as those who seek it find difficulty in comprehending its contents in a language other than the Arabic language, and you will never comprehend other tongues or express them in this tongue, no matter what. Those who seek to translate it from the Arabic tongue into other tongues have tried this, and in addition to this, God Almighty has made the Arabicness of this message an argument for those among whom it was revealed while they speak with it, and they excel in expressing it with what their souls are overwhelmed with, and the most correct knowledge they have was their poetry, as Al-Farooq said Omar bin Al-Khattab, may God be pleased with him. And if you seek excuses for non-Arabs to justify their failure to fully comprehend the message of God Almighty, then there is no excuse for the Arabs for their failure to reach that, and here it must be recalled that the Arabs have a responsibility to convey this message because it was revealed in their clear language, and the first thing that happens is with it. Reporting is teaching humanity this tongue in order to qualify it to understand and comprehend its contents that ultimately lead to the happiness of both worlds.

There is no excuse for those who let God Almighty use his tongue in Arabic if he does not convey his message to non-native speakers of it, provided that he is glorified by it, expert in its rules, controls and methods, because it is the best way to receive the message of the Creator, glory be to Him, the final and desired reception.

And after God Almighty mentioned the readability of His message, and the Arabicness of the tongue expressing its contents, He mentioned its purpose in His saying, may He be glorified and exalted: ((And We diversified therein from the warning so that they may fear Allah or it will cause them remembrance)) And it is known that the conjugation in the Arabic tongue is diversification, as the types of threat are mentioned in this concluding message, and it is a warning and a warning in a variety of forms in order to penetrate all hearts regardless of whether they are harsh or soft. And according to the type of threat, the reaction of the hearts will be, so piety will be attained, which is ultimately obedience to the Creator, may He be glorified and exalted, and it is all that is hoped for from the threat. In addition to that, the threat creates remembrance or remembrance in the hearts, because it does not depend on the emotional effect only, but also the mental effect, which is a form of persuasion that relaxes the minds and reassures the hearts.

Every reader of the Qur’an in the language in which God Almighty revealed it is required to stop him by all the warning formulas in it, in order to measure the amount of piety or obedience he attains, and the amount of remembrance he attains. Whoever passes through the warning verses, and does not attain from them what is required of piety or obedience, and does not attain to him remembering them, then he has missed an opportunity that cannot be compensated, because the one who threatens is God Almighty who knows best what harms or threatens man in the immediate and the later, and what spoils his happiness in them. . And a person receives with great interest the warnings of other people, as is the case, for example, in the doctor’s warning of what harms his health and well-being.

And it is necessary for every reciter of the Noble Qur’an that includes the types of threats to comprehend them well, and for them to be firmly established in his mind and in his conscience at all times, and in all his conditions, and it is either a feast related to this world, or a feast related to the Hereafter, which is worse. There is no doubt that the one who learns from the threat of this world will be more admonished by the threat of the Hereafter.

And from the threat of the world contained in the book of God Almighty, we mention some examples, for example, but not limited to, the threat of the demise of the heavens and the earth in His saying: (( God holds the heavens and the earth until they pass away, and if they do not pass away, if someone else holds them after him, he is forbearing, forgiving.)) Among them is the eternity of night and day in His saying, the Most High: (( Say, “Have you considered, if God made the night eternal for you until the Day of Resurrection, who is a god other than God who would bring you light? Among them is the holding of sustenance in the words of the Most High: ((Who provides for you if he withholds his provision)) Among them is the Almighty’s saying: ((Say: Have you seen that if your water becomes a sinkhole, then who will bring you a source of water? )) .

In addition to the warning against the disappearance of the heavens and the earth, which is the greatest warning of all, because with its occurrence, the demise of the life of the world, and the warning against the eternity of the night and the day, because by them the life of man is straightened by striving during the day and stillness at night, and against catching sustenance, because with its disappearance, the death of man, and from the sinking of water Because his desolation will also be his destruction. There are other types of warnings that are no less dangerous for a person in this world, by which he curbs his deviation from the straight path of his Lord, as well as makes him remember the danger of the demise of his Creator’s bounty upon him. And whoever warns of the warnings of this world is more and more careful than the warnings of the Hereafter, which is the worst.

The occasion of this Friday’s hadeeth is to remind the believers of God Almighty’s warning, and of His warning that one hopes for their piety, obedience, and remembrance of them, especially as we are going through a period of high price, which is calculated as constipation, and a period of drought as well, which is calculated as the sinking of water. It was supposed that he warned us of the consequences of this high price, and this drought is our means to fear God Almighty and obey Him in what He commands and forbids, contrary to what we are upon in deviating from His straight path.

Oh God, we disavow those who dared to disobey You, so do not destroy us with what they do or say, and do not blame us for our sins, what we knew of them and what we deliberately, and what we were ignorant of and what we neglected. Oh God, we resort to you with the word of monotheism, to lift your hatred and anger from us, and to descend on us from the blessings of heaven, and bring us out of the blessings of the earth. Oh God, we ask you to grant us success to satisfy you with what you accept of words and deeds, and we seek refuge in you from angering you with words and deeds, and you are the needless of us, so have mercy on us, our Lord, for we have no guardian but you, and there is no merciful to what except you.

Praise be to God, by whose grace good deeds are completed, and may God’s blessings and peace be upon our master Muhammad and his family and companions.