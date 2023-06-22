Small van in Asten in full fire

The plumes of smoke were widely visible when, shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a small van loaded with gardening tools caught fire near the access road to the Aussee. Due to the drought and the insufficient water supply, the Raffelstetten fire brigade triggered alert level 2. Together with the Asten fire brigade, the fire was quickly brought under control and the fire was successfully prevented from spreading to the adjacent wooded area.

Image: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI.AT/PRIVAT

A neighboring waste disposal company supported the emergency services with a water barrel, a truck and a wheel loader to transport the vehicle and further extinguishing work. No one was injured, but the pickup truck was a total loss.

Image: TEAM FOTOKERSCHI.AT/PRIVAT

