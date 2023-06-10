Smart working, extension for the frail and under 14 parents in the private sector — idealista/news

Here comes the long-awaited extension of smart working in 2023 by and fragile workers eh parents of under 14, but, at least for the moment, it only applies to i private workers and not for i public administration employees This is foreseen by an amendment to the work decree which was approved by the Senate Social Affairs Committee. The new extension deadline it would be December 31, 2023

Smart working extended to December 2023

To report it to Ansa was the rapporteur of the provision Paola Mancini, senator of the Brothers of Italy. L‘amendment approved by the Social Affairs Commission, therefore introduces the extension for smart working in the private sector until 31 December 2023. The previous extension established by the Milleproroga decree is that of 30 June. As far as the public sector is concerned, “an in-depth study” is said to be underway to verify coverage. The decision is expected to be made on Tuesday, when the votes on the proposed amendments to the labor decree conclude. While the vote in the classroom is scheduled for 14 June.

Extension for fragile jobs

The first point of the extension of the smart working for 2023 concerns fragile workers who will be able to continue to carry out their work remotely even in absence of individual agreements e covering different tasks which, however, fall within the same category or area of ​​employment as defined by the contracts in force.

But what is meant by a fragile worker? The definition was given in the DL n. 18 of 2020, art. 26, paragraph 2: these are public and private employees in possession of the recognition of disability with a serious connotation pursuant to article 3, paragraph 3, of the law of 5 February 1992, n. 104, as well as workers in possession of certification issued by the competent medico-legal bodies, certifying a condition of risk deriving from immunosuppression or from results of oncological pathologies or from the performance of related life-saving therapies, pursuant to article 3, paragraph 1, of the same law n. 104 of 1992.

Smart working, extension for parents under 14

The other aspect of extension 2023, also limited at the moment only to the private sector, concerns the possibility for parents of under 14s to do smart working. However, with the current extension, it is the employer who has to assess whether the activity carried out by the worker is compatible with smart working. Furthermore, you have the right to smart working always and when there is no: