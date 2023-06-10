Love “ping” will win the outdoor table tennis match in Tangnan community-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Love “ping” will win the outdoor table tennis match in Tangnan Community

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-10 06:14

Daily Business Daily News Straight line, horizontal shot, slice, confrontation, smash… Good shot! With warm cheers and applause, the “Outdoor Table Tennis” game in Tangnan Community, Zhaohui Street came to an exciting end.

The two-day table tennis competition attracted more than 110 players, including some folk masters, middle and high school students, and even professional club coaches. On the court, the players waved their rackets, all of them were full of energy, and they showed their tenacious and hard-working sportsmanship to the fullest.

Shi Yuancan, who used to be the captain of the elderly table tennis team in Hangzhou Gymnasium, is nearly 80 years old, but he is as energetic as the young people. Hearing that there is a table tennis competition, he signed up for it without hesitation. “Although I am old, I am still in good health. The competition environment here is very good, and there are many high-level athletes. I will definitely come to compete.”

This game not only showed the superb skills and good spirit of the players, but also provided a good platform for table tennis fans in the community to learn skills, expand communication, and exercise. It not only enhances the relationship between neighbors, unites people’s hearts, but also improves the enthusiasm of residents in the area to participate in sports, making the atmosphere of the Asian Games more intense.

It is reported that this is the first match held after the outdoor table tennis court in District 7 of Zhaohui was renovated in the old community. Compared with before the renovation, the stadium has not only raised the guardrails, improved the ground material, but also added sunshades, so that residents can play with peace of mind even in rainy days.

Next, Tangnan Community of Zhaohui Street will continue to organize and carry out various cultural and sports activities, so as to implant the concept of national movement in the hearts of the people, and guide the residents in the area to maintain a positive, healthy attitude and enterprising spirit.