A wave of sarcasm deepened the state of astonishment on social media, after Chanegriha came out in a speech during the National Forum for Cybersecurity, and he boasted about Algeria winning a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council. Chanegriha even took advantage of the occasion to congratulate his forged president, the Tebboune, and considered it a great achievement. And a historic diplomatic victory, as if Algeria had achieved an unprecedented great conquest.

Chanegriha’s congratulations, which were widely reported by the means of communication, did not find any explanation for her followers, wondering about the feasibility of this historic diplomatic victory for Algeria, at a time when it is related to regular elections regarding vacant positions for the ten seats allocated to non-member countries to represent all global regions equally, and in In all cases, there will be no competition… Only the countries that are running are the same ones that are voted on, and on this basis Sierra Leone and Algeria will represent Africa, while South Korea ran for the Asia and Pacific region seat, while Guyana won the seat reserved for Latin America and the Caribbean, and in the vacant seat in Europe Belarus and Slovenia competed, with the latter far outperforming Belarus.

What is astonishing is that the gang whose oppressed people have – blushed – hinted in a precedent of its kind that Algeria – the regional power – would search for a permanent seat in the Security Council … and began an intense and serious campaign, in the corridors of the United Nations building in New York, to defend its candidacy for membership in the Council International security since last September, and when the gang realized that its demand to join the members of the Security Council is considered one of the seven impossibles, it quickly turned its attention to searching for a non-permanent seat, a demand that seems within the reach of any country in the world, and despite that, the gang’s indolence made Its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Ataf, is leading an electoral campaign – strange of its kind – in the corridors of the United Nations to mobilize support for the search for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council during the period 2024 and 2025. The – miserable – moves of Ataf in New York raised eyebrows, after he received a huge number of ambassadors And delegates to the United Nations, and many representatives of Member States and officials in the United Nations Secretariat, bearing in mind that the accession of any country to the category of non-permanent members has no significant value, unlike the five permanent members that have the right of veto and thus make international decisions …

Just as a reminder, the five selected countries will replace Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the UAE for a two-year term that begins on January 1, 2024, knowing that every year elections are held for countries that will replace five of the vacant seats… The UN Security Council includes 15 countries, five countries Permanent members with veto power are Britain, France, China, Russia and the United States, in addition to 10 countries that hold seats for two years.