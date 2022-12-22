Listen to the audio version of the article

With the publication in the Official Gazette of conversion law no. 112 of the Aiuti-bis decree, the right to the agile work for fragile workers and for parents of children under 14. Instead, the maneuver narrows the number of workers who have the right to request, and obtain, smart working from 1 January. Based on the amendment approved in the Budget Committee in the Chamber, this protection ceases for workers with children under 14, and instead remains for fragile workers until 31 March 2023.

The pathologies of fragile workers

The novelty applies to public and private employees suffering from serious chronic pathologies with little clinical compensation (so-called frail). These are, just to give some examples, patients with marked impairment of the immune response, who have undergone a transplant; o are cancer patients being treated with immunosuppressive drugs, or undergoing dialysis; or again patients who present three or more of the following pathological conditions: ischemic heart disease; atrial fibrillation; heart failure; stroke; diabetes mellitus; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; chronic hepatitis; obesity (these are all pathologies and conditions certified by doctors).

For these, therefore, on the basis of the approved amendment, the employer favors the performance of work in agile mode, also assigning them to other tasks included in the same category or area of ​​classification as defined by collective agreements, without any reduction in salary .

For parents with children under 14 stop agile work right

For workers with children under 14, on the other hand, the right to smart working ends at the end of December (net of new regulatory measures). They therefore fall into the general category of workers for whom smart working is envisaged on the basis of collective agreements. In the absence of agreements governing smart working, workers with children under 14 have been back in attendance since January, as have all the other workers.

But there are many private companies that have signed agreements to regulate new forms of “mixed” work with a few days a month in smart working. Almost one in three workers in companies that have adopted or will adopt smart working works in agile mode at least 2-3 days a week.