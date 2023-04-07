Home News Smoky rain with hail in Hyderabad, more rain forecast, heavy rain forecast tomorrow in various districts of Telangana, orange alert issued
Smoky rain with hail in Hyderabad, more rain forecast, heavy rain forecast tomorrow in various districts of Telangana, orange alert issued

Smoky rain with hail in Hyderabad, more rain forecast, heavy rain forecast tomorrow in various districts of Telangana, orange alert issued

Smoky rain with hail in Hyderabad, more rain forecast
Heavy rain forecast tomorrow in various districts of Telangana, orange alert issued

Hyderabad: 06/April (sahrnews.com)

The state of Telangana, troubled by the intensity of summer and rising temperature, especially the capital city of Hyderabad, recorded heavy rain last night. Due to which the people breathed a sigh of relief as the temperature dropped.

Heavy thunder, hail and smoky rain are continuing in different parts of Hyderabad today afternoon. Weather is cloudy in many districts.

While the temperature in Hyderabad remained high till noon, suddenly the sky became cloudy and with hailstorm Charminar, Sita Phal Mandi, Opal, LB Nagar, Malikpet, Secunderabad, Tarnaka, Kermanghat, Nagol, Nacharam, Hamayat Nagar, Apart from Ameerpet, Panja Gatta, Nala Kunta, Anbarpet, Narayan Gowda, Mulkajgiri and Kothi, there was heavy rain in many areas.

More rain with hail, thundershowers and gusty winds is expected in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal and Waqarabad this afternoon.

Due to the rain, the temperature decreased, but due to the accumulation of water on the roads at many places, traffic and motorists faced difficulties. Reports of rain have also been received from the districts of Mehboob Nagar, Asifabad, Mancharial.

On the other hand, the meteorological department today and tomorrow Friday April 7 With severe thunder and hailstorm in the districts of Nizamabad, Jagatial, Kumaram Bhim, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Sarsla, Mancharial and other districts of Telangana state. 40 until the 50 Orange alert predicting wind gusts of km/h Orange Alert# What has been released?

The Meteorological Department and government officials have advised the public to stay away from trees, open spaces, damaged buildings due to this forecast.

The video of last night’s rain in Hyderabad can be seen here

