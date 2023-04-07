Home Technology Amazon Fire Tablet on offer: Now up to 65 euros cheaper
Technology

Amazon Fire Tablet on offer: Now up to 65 euros cheaper

by admin
Amazon Fire Tablet on offer: Now up to 65 euros cheaper

PR/Business Insider

Tablets are versatile gadgets that can be used for entertainment, work or study.

However, many of the better-known models are also quite expensive – the Apple iPad, for example, starts at just under 370.00 euros.

An affordable alternative is the Fire Tablet from Amazon*, which is also currently on sale. The discount is up to 50 percent.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Tablets are incredibly practical: They are light, fit in every pocket and can now easily keep up with most laptops. That’s why they’re perfect for streaming on long train journeys. But the versatile flat calculators (that’s what tablets are really called!) are also excellent for working or learning.

So it’s no wonder that, according to a representative population survey by the German digital association Bitkom, six out of ten Germans already use a tablet – both privately and professionally. Our fellow citizens probably had to dig deep into their pockets for this, because the survey also showed that the average price for purchasing a tablet is around 380.00 euros.

read too

At least 50 percent discount: These are the best offers at Otto, Amazon, Lidl, Media Markt and Co.

Fire Tablet – the cheap tablet from Amazon

This average price is surprisingly close to the price of the Apple iPad, probably the most popular tablet, which currently costs around 370.00 euros. Comparable models such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab or the Microsoft Surface are available for 200.00 and 400.00 euros respectively.

See also  Meister Signs with Bright - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

If that’s too much money, we recommend the Fire Tablet from Amazon*. The cheapest version of the more than affordable tablet is available from EUR 54.99*.

Up to 39 percent discount: Fire tablet on sale

But other Fire tablets aren’t expensive either—especially now. Various versions are currently available on offer. You will receive a discount of up to 39 percent on selected tablets – this reduces the price for the Fire HD 8 Tablet* by a whopping EUR 45.00 – for the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet* it is even EUR 65.00.

A total of ten different Fire Tablets are currently reduced. You can see which models these are here:

The Fire HD 8 tablet at a glance

  • Screen: 8 inches
  • resolution: 1280 x 800 Pixel
  • storage space: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)
  • battery life: up to 12 hours
  • connections: USB-C
  • loading time: 5 hours
  • Camera: 2 megapixels (front and back)

The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet at a glance

  • Screen: 8 inches
  • resolution: 1280 x 800 Pixel
  • storage space: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)
  • battery life: up to 13 hours
  • connections: USB-C
  • loading time: 3 hours
  • Camera: 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back)
  • special feature: wireless charging

The Fire HD 10 tablet at a glance

  • Screen: 10.1 inches
  • resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixel
  • storage space: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)
  • battery life: up to 12 hours
  • connections: USB-C
  • loading time: 4 hours
  • Camera: 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back)

The Fire 7 tablet at a glance

  • Screen: 7 inch
  • resolution: 1024 x 600 Pixel
  • storage space: 16 gigabytes (32 gigabytes for a surcharge)
  • battery life: up to 10 hours
  • connections: USB-C
  • loading time: 4 hours
  • Camera: 2 megapixels (front and back)
See also  Drying rack: which material to choose

The Fire HD 10 Plus tablet at a glance

  • Screen: 10.1 inches
  • resolution: 1920 x 1200 Pixel
  • storage space: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)
  • battery life: up to 12 hours
  • connections: USB-C
  • loading time: 4 hours
  • Camera: 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back)
  • special feature: wireless charging

More Fire tablets from Amazon currently on sale

In addition to the five Fire tablets that we presented to you above, there are also five other Fire Kids tablets for children on offer. Here the discount is up to 34 percent. Fire Kids tablets come with a child-friendly case and come bundled with a one-year Amazon Kids+ membership. This is a platform that offers thousands of books and Audible audio books, films, series, music channels, apps and games for children aged three to twelve.

What can Amazon’s Fire tablet do?

Can the Fire tablet keep up with the iPad, Galaxy Tab or Surface? No. Does that make the Fire Tablet bad? Also no. The cheap Amazon tablet may not be as stylish as its competitors, but it is just as useful! So it is the perfect entertainer for boring hours. You can use it to watch films or series, listen to music and audio books, download games and apps or read eBooks.

Your kids can also learn new things with learning apps like FreeTime and Co. and among the more than 500,000 apps you will definitely find a program that can help you in your (work) everyday life. So if it doesn’t necessarily have to be the branded tablet from Apple, Samsung or Microsoft, the Fire Tablet is not a bad choice.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  Lidar and Apple Pencil: this is how iPad Pro brings the excavations of Pompeii into the digital age

You may also like

Outlook for Windows will support Gmail, sync Google...

“Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin” landed on...

Microsoft Outlook released a major vulnerability announcement, Openfind...

The television and streaming program over Easter

The search function of the Android version may...

Tech Diary — April 6, 2023

[Interview]Natasha Durley injects natural atmosphere into Samsung Art...

Anyone who owns a Samsung phone should know...

The Italian investment fund hunting for quantum startups

The famous game masterpiece “Diablo IV” releases a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy