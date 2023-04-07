PR/Business Insider

Tablets are versatile gadgets that can be used for entertainment, work or study. However, many of the better-known models are also quite expensive – the Apple iPad, for example, starts at just under 370.00 euros. An affordable alternative is the Fire Tablet from Amazon*, which is also currently on sale. The discount is up to 50 percent.

Tablets are incredibly practical: They are light, fit in every pocket and can now easily keep up with most laptops. That’s why they’re perfect for streaming on long train journeys. But the versatile flat calculators (that’s what tablets are really called!) are also excellent for working or learning.

So it’s no wonder that, according to a representative population survey by the German digital association Bitkom, six out of ten Germans already use a tablet – both privately and professionally. Our fellow citizens probably had to dig deep into their pockets for this, because the survey also showed that the average price for purchasing a tablet is around 380.00 euros.

Fire Tablet – the cheap tablet from Amazon

This average price is surprisingly close to the price of the Apple iPad, probably the most popular tablet, which currently costs around 370.00 euros. Comparable models such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab or the Microsoft Surface are available for 200.00 and 400.00 euros respectively.

If that’s too much money, we recommend the Fire Tablet from Amazon*. The cheapest version of the more than affordable tablet is available from EUR 54.99*.

Up to 39 percent discount: Fire tablet on sale

But other Fire tablets aren’t expensive either—especially now. Various versions are currently available on offer. You will receive a discount of up to 39 percent on selected tablets – this reduces the price for the Fire HD 8 Tablet* by a whopping EUR 45.00 – for the Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet* it is even EUR 65.00.

A total of ten different Fire Tablets are currently reduced. You can see which models these are here:

The Fire HD 8 tablet at a glance

Screen : 8 inches

: 8 inches resolution : 1280 x 800 Pixel

: 1280 x 800 Pixel storage space : 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)

: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge) battery life : up to 12 hours

: up to 12 hours connections : USB-C

: USB-C loading time : 5 hours

: 5 hours Camera: 2 megapixels (front and back)

The Fire HD 8 Plus tablet at a glance

Screen : 8 inches

: 8 inches resolution : 1280 x 800 Pixel

: 1280 x 800 Pixel storage space : 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)

: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge) battery life : up to 13 hours

: up to 13 hours connections : USB-C

: USB-C loading time : 3 hours

: 3 hours Camera : 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back)

: 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back) special feature: wireless charging

The Fire HD 10 tablet at a glance

Screen : 10.1 inches

: 10.1 inches resolution : 1920 x 1200 Pixel

: 1920 x 1200 Pixel storage space : 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)

: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge) battery life : up to 12 hours

: up to 12 hours connections : USB-C

: USB-C loading time : 4 hours

: 4 hours Camera: 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back)

The Fire 7 tablet at a glance

Screen : 7 inch

: 7 inch resolution : 1024 x 600 Pixel

: 1024 x 600 Pixel storage space : 16 gigabytes (32 gigabytes for a surcharge)

: 16 gigabytes (32 gigabytes for a surcharge) battery life : up to 10 hours

: up to 10 hours connections : USB-C

: USB-C loading time : 4 hours

: 4 hours Camera: 2 megapixels (front and back)

The Fire HD 10 Plus tablet at a glance

Screen : 10.1 inches

: 10.1 inches resolution : 1920 x 1200 Pixel

: 1920 x 1200 Pixel storage space : 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge)

: 32 gigabytes (64 gigabytes for a surcharge) battery life : up to 12 hours

: up to 12 hours connections : USB-C

: USB-C loading time : 4 hours

: 4 hours Camera : 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back)

: 2 megapixels (front), 5 megapixels (back) special feature: wireless charging

More Fire tablets from Amazon currently on sale

In addition to the five Fire tablets that we presented to you above, there are also five other Fire Kids tablets for children on offer. Here the discount is up to 34 percent. Fire Kids tablets come with a child-friendly case and come bundled with a one-year Amazon Kids+ membership. This is a platform that offers thousands of books and Audible audio books, films, series, music channels, apps and games for children aged three to twelve.

What can Amazon’s Fire tablet do?

Can the Fire tablet keep up with the iPad, Galaxy Tab or Surface? No. Does that make the Fire Tablet bad? Also no. The cheap Amazon tablet may not be as stylish as its competitors, but it is just as useful! So it is the perfect entertainer for boring hours. You can use it to watch films or series, listen to music and audio books, download games and apps or read eBooks.

Your kids can also learn new things with learning apps like FreeTime and Co. and among the more than 500,000 apps you will definitely find a program that can help you in your (work) everyday life. So if it doesn’t necessarily have to be the branded tablet from Apple, Samsung or Microsoft, the Fire Tablet is not a bad choice.