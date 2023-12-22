Social leader and his family were murdered in Santander de Quilichao

In the Carbonero village of Santander de Quilichao, Cauca, Professor Jhon Freiman Ramos was murdered, along with his wife and his fifteen-year-old daughter. This crime, which has shocked the entire population, was recorded almost at the same time as two other homicides (also with a firearm) in the Vilachi neighborhood. Davison Fernández Ramos and Jesús David Labio Ramos are the names of the victims.

At the moment, the authorities are investigating the details of the crime, trying to clarify who the material and intellectual authors are.

