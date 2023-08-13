Soft cheese made from yogurt and sour cream from confectioner Ella Ivanova

Soft cheese of well-known brands is not a cheap pleasure. A small jar of such cheese (which, for example, is used to prepare airy cheese souffle from Olga Martynovska) is quite expensive. But it turns out that you can prepare it at home. And it is not difficult at all.

She shared the idea of ​​making delicacies famous cook from Kryvyi Rih Ella Ivanova.

— This soft cheese is not only tasty, it is without preservatives, stabilizers, dyes, and this is very important for health, — says Ella Ivanova. — You should use high-quality, fresh ingredients. I am sure that after making this cheese once, you will do it constantly.

Soft cheese made from yogurt and sour cream 400 g of sour cream 21% 300 g of fat yogurt 1 teaspoon of lemon juice Salt – a pinch Prepare a colander, a bowl, cheesecloth. The gauze should be folded into 4-5 layers. Combine sour cream and yogurt in a container. Add lemon juice and salt. Mix well. Pour into cheesecloth placed in a colander over a bowl. After the first liquid has drained, we tie the gauze and place the wick on it. For example, a pack of butter. Put in a cool place for a day. After 24 hours, the cheese is ready! Use it for sandwiches and desserts with berries and fruits. You can also add it to borscht – it’s very tasty. And delicious!

