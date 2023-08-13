Home » Soft cheese made from yogurt and sour cream from confectioner Ella Ivanova
News

Soft cheese made from yogurt and sour cream from confectioner Ella Ivanova

by admin
Soft cheese made from yogurt and sour cream from confectioner Ella Ivanova

Soft cheese of well-known brands is not a cheap pleasure. A small jar of such cheese (which, for example, is used to prepare airy cheese souffle from Olga Martynovska) is quite expensive. But it turns out that you can prepare it at home. And it is not difficult at all.

She shared the idea of ​​making delicacies famous cook from Kryvyi Rih Ella Ivanova.

— This soft cheese is not only tasty, it is without preservatives, stabilizers, dyes, and this is very important for health, — says Ella Ivanova. — You should use high-quality, fresh ingredients. I am sure that after making this cheese once, you will do it constantly.

Soft cheese made from yogurt and sour cream

400 g of sour cream 21% 300 g of fat yogurt 1 teaspoon of lemon juice Salt – a pinch

Prepare a colander, a bowl, cheesecloth. The gauze should be folded into 4-5 layers.

Combine sour cream and yogurt in a container. Add lemon juice and salt. Mix well. Pour into cheesecloth placed in a colander over a bowl.

After the first liquid has drained, we tie the gauze and place the wick on it. For example, a pack of butter. Put in a cool place for a day. After 24 hours, the cheese is ready!

Use it for sandwiches and desserts with berries and fruits. You can also add it to borscht – it’s very tasty.

And delicious!

Previously, Lviv confectioner Nataliya Berladin shared the recipe for plum marshmallows with walnuts.

Read also: Cold coffee with milk and lavender: a great idea in the summer heat

122

See also  The Vallenato world sympathizes with Peter Manjarrés for the death of his mother

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

You may also like

Communist Party Members and Soldiers Brave Extreme Rainfall...

Cristian Moreno Pallares

War in Ukraine, where refugees seeking asylum in...

Former IYI Party Provincial Chairman passed away –...

American Nurse Kidnapped in Haiti Finds Strength in...

The Colombian Women’s National Team will receive a...

“From President Meloni a non-positive response. Families and...

Jordan: We shot down a drug-laden drone from...

Nataly Ramírez Jiménez was fired with funeral honors...

Municipality of Naples – Free umbrellas on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy