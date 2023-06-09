Soft mobility measures extended to Lake Braies and surroundings – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 09 JUNE – After last year’s success, the soft mobility measures are being extended to Lake Braies and other tourist hotspots in the Pustertal valley. The shuttle service to the Three Peaks is already in operation. The service to Val Fiscalina will start on 11 June and the quota plan for access to Lake Braies will start on 10 July.



The first concrete result is certified by the 2023 data on the first digitally bookable car access to Lake Braies, which recorded a daily percentage of 24.6% less individual traffic. In these days the actions for the soft mobility of the Valle di Braies and the surrounding area are restarting, based on the data and experiences of the “Plan Braies” of past years. To this end, the Province, the Municipality and Idm are working in synergy.



“We focus on rail, bus, bicycle and pedestrian mobility, combined with the regulation of parking lots and access roads with digital technology for sustainable accessibility, not only for Braies, but also for the Tre Cime area, Prato Piazza and Val Fiscalina”, says the provincial councilor for mobility Daniel Alfreider.



The reduction of the average number of visits per day, from 3637 in 2021 to 2741 in 2022, as well as a slight orientation of the number of visitors in the off-season represent the pilot project for digitally bookable access,” says Alfreider.



“The impact on nature and the habitat has already been reduced thanks to measures in favor of the visitor orientation system, lately with restricted access to motorized traffic in the valley,” says Mayor Friedrich Mittermair. This year the parking situation has been further improved, with the setting up of two parking areas, with info points dedicated to information on mobility. “Meanwhile, the visitor management measures at Lake Braies will serve as an example for other resorts in terms of hotspot management,” says IDM president Hansi Pichler with satisfaction. (HANDLE).

