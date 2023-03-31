news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, MARCH 30 – The summer night Ztl is back in Florence. As required by the regulations, from the first Thursday of April (this year on April 6) the restriction on access to the center at the weekend takes effect. With respect to the provisions of the regulations, the municipal council, reads a note from Palazzo Vecchio, has decided to confirm the timetable already in force last summer, i.e. from 11pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to 3am the following day.



The area affected by the bans has been confirmed: these are the sectors of the daytime Ztl, or rather A, B and O to which are added the sectors G and F valid only for the summer provision. These are respectively the areas of piazza Cavalleggeri-lungarno della Zecca Vecchia-piazza Piave and the area of ​​the district of San Niccolò.



To protect compliance with the prohibitions, the Municipality specifies again, the telematic gates located on the borders of the Ztl will be reactivated with the exception of the one in via dei Bastioni due to the one-way street in force in viale Poggi. The measure will continue until October 1st. (HANDLE).

