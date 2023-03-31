The website “Taste Atlas” published a list of the “50 best-rated meat products in the world“, and dry meat was on the list, even in the 11th place.

The first three places were occupied by types of ham from Spain called ham. One type of this ham from Spain took eighth place on the list. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh places were taken by types of prosciutto from Italy.

Ninth and tenth place were taken by Kulen from Slavonia and Baranja from Croatia with an average score of 4.6. Dry meat as a traditional product from Bosnia and Herzegovina had the same rating.

“Dried meat is a specialty that is made by salting, drying and smoking beef over an oak fire. The meat must not be too dry, and special skill and knowledge are required to prepare the dish properly,” they described on this page and added:

“Since the preparation of dried meat requires special expertise, the methods are usually passed down from one generation to the next. Meat is traditionally seasoned with garlic or pepper. Dried meat is so popular that it is an integral part of most feasts and celebrations.”

When it comes to Croatia, the list also includes Dalmatian prosciutto in 19th place, Istrian prosciutto in 31st place, Kulenova seka in 36th place and Drniški prosciutto in 37th place.

The list also included three meat products from Serbia, namely Petrovac kulen in 26th place, Pirot iron sausage in 39th place and Užice prosciutto in 45th place.

