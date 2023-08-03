Sogipa Porto Alegre triumphed for the sixth time in Stiftsort

Only four days after the final of the Fistball World Cup in Mannheim (D), some of the World Cup stars faced each other again in Kremsmünster. And they provided the more than 800 fans at the 15th edition of the Brazilian Night in the abbey with top-class fistball sport. The fact that no fewer than five of the ten games were decided in extra time showed just how high the level of the top teams has become.

Sogipa Porto Alegre, peppered with team stars from Brazil, won in Kremsmünster for the sixth time. Image: This rider

In the end, the record winner from Brazil had the edge again: The frequent World Cup champion Sogipa Porto Alegre narrowly defeated Novo Hamburgo 2:1 (11:7, 7:11, 5:3) in the final of the Brazilian Clásico. Previously, Sogipa had defeated the hosts of TuS Raiffeisen Kremsmünster in the semifinals 2:1 (12:10, 9:11, 5:3) in extra time.

Enthusiastic fans at the Brazilian Night in Kremsmünster Photo: Diesenreiter

“This tournament inspires Sogipa every year,” said TuS trainer Dietmar Winterleitner, himself a four-time World Cup medalist, appreciatively, “Team player Rodrigo Sprandel is always in top form in front of this backdrop.”

The hosts from Kremsmünster finished fourth and received balls for the coming Bundesliga season as a reward from sponsor Raiffeisenbank Kremstal. Image: This rider

The hosts themselves had to settle for fourth place behind Enns after a 1:2 (8:10, 9:7, 2:3) defeat in the small final, but showed their best performance of the season in front of their home crowd. Behind them, Grieskirchen and Clube Merces (Bra) shared fifth place.

Union Nußbach was at the start of the Brazilian Night for the first time. Defeats against Kremsmünster and Grieskirchen did not allow for more than seventh place, but the experience gained in this world-class field was enormously valuable for the young squad. Ex equo with Nußbach, the local U21 national tram ended up in seventh place. The selection played their last preparatory tournament in Kremsmünster before the European Championships next week, where gold is the declared goal. In Kremsmünster, the U21 squad failed in the quarter-finals just after extra time at eventual finalists Novo Hamburgo, then also lost 3-2 in the deciding set against Brazilian top club Merces, which was peppered with team players.

After the finale, the celebrations in Kremsmünster lasted well into the morning. And as usual, the samba dancers from Brazil were enthusiastic.

The sambo show delights viewers every year. Image: This rider

Author

Gerald Winterleitner

Local editor Steyr

Gerald Winterleitner

