Home » Rapid in ECL qualifiers against Debrecen
Sports

Rapid in ECL qualifiers against Debrecen

by admin
Rapid in ECL qualifiers against Debrecen

Rapid Wien take on Debrecen in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. Hungary beat Armenia’s Alashkert FC on penalties in the second qualifying round on Thursday. The first leg on August 10 takes place in Vienna, a week later the Hütteldorfer go to Debrecen, almost to the Romanian border.

Debrecen had won the away game 1-0, but had to tremble in the home game. Alashkert was 2-0 in the lead, Balazs Dzsudzsak (77th) shot the match into overtime, in which the guests were only ten. Nevertheless, Debrecen failed to score. However, the Hungarians prevailed 3-1 on penalties.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Téji Savanier (Montpellier) suspended a firm match

You may also like

Physique and energy under the basket: welcome Luca...

Football, the FIGC 2023 report: from revenues to...

Penalty hero Jirka withstood the pressure and the...

The Controversy Surrounding the Leagues Cup: A Dissenting...

A woman died in the collision between two...

Conference League: Austria turns game and rises

Gravina (FIGC): ‘FIFA needs intervention on Arabia. Buffon...

Lazio ko with Aston Villa in a friendly...

the swimming test events in the Seine suspended...

Match Schedule, TV Channels, and More: America vs....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy