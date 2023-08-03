Rapid in ECL qualifiers against Debrecen

Rapid Wien take on Debrecen in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. Hungary beat Armenia’s Alashkert FC on penalties in the second qualifying round on Thursday. The first leg on August 10 takes place in Vienna, a week later the Hütteldorfer go to Debrecen, almost to the Romanian border.

Debrecen had won the away game 1-0, but had to tremble in the home game. Alashkert was 2-0 in the lead, Balazs Dzsudzsak (77th) shot the match into overtime, in which the guests were only ten. Nevertheless, Debrecen failed to score. However, the Hungarians prevailed 3-1 on penalties.

