Solar generators are available for the household or in a mobile version for on the go – both can be worthwhile.

Power station and solar panel, basically a solar generator is complete. How it all works, when it’s worth buying and what you should consider before you buy.

It is now important for some consumers to become independent of the public power grid. In view of rising energy prices, it certainly makes sense. Just what are the options? And are they then also profitable? The acquisition costs of larger devices often only pay off after a longer period of use and are not always sensible. We have tips for purchasing solar generators – for larger models for at home and smaller models for on the go.

What is a solar generator?



In general, generators convert mechanical energy into electrical energy, i.e. electricity. There are different ways of generating electricity. With a solar generator, this is done using solar energy. The device captures this with the support of solar cells, whose energy it then converts. The solar cells can be interconnected in groups of different sizes to generate even more energy. They must be integrated into a photovoltaic system in order to be able to release the energy generated. With many interconnected solar panels, the generator should have enough watts to be able to pass on the energy to electrical appliances in the household or on the road or to be able to store it.

Enough for camping or on the go smaller devices with a low wattageto charge your phone or tablet. The advantage of a generator is that it can store electricity and does not have to pass it on directly. It can therefore serve as an emergency unit. A few solar panels are sufficient for this low power generation or storage, which can also be practically folded up. As a rule of thumb, one square meter of a modern solar module can supply between 150 and 230 kilowatt hours of electricity per year. This can vary depending on the manufacturer, size and model. Anyone thinking about a solar generator for the home to power smaller electronic devices needs a larger generator with higher wattage and correspondingly more solar panels.

What is there to consider when buying?



So before you buy a solar generator, you should know what it is going to be used for: for smaller devices on the go or for larger electrical devices at home? Mobile solar generators or power stations generate less electricity, can be easily transported and have slots and connections for devices such as smartphones or notebooks.

Household appliances typically require a higher voltage than small appliances and require a Solar generator that has a strong wattage can generate. These devices work with several collectors, i.e. several solar modules, which can be installed on the balcony, for example, or on the roof for even more power. If you live in an apartment with a balcony and want to buy a larger generator with several solar panels, you can find more information in our article on balcony power plants.

A generator is not absolutely necessary for this, but it can be practical as an emergency generator, especially in the event of a power failure, because it can store enough electricity that can then be used to bridge the gap. In addition, a generator easily converts the stored energy into electricity, already has the appropriate connections for cables and can even be taken into the mobile home when the next vacation is coming up and electricity is needed.

How many watts is a solar generator?



With a large, powerful solar generator, up to 2400 watts can be generated. In this way, several household appliances can also be supplied with electricity. However, before you decide on a powerful generator and set up a corresponding number of solar panels, if you are not the owner of your apartment or own your own home, you should clarify with the apartment owner whether you are allowed to set up the equipment.

If they are installed on the balcony, outputs of up to 300 watts are usually possible. If solar generators are installed on the roof, the maximum number of 2400 watts is possible. You should then choose the roof side that is south of the sun exposure in order to be able to generate the maximum amount of electricity. At times when the sun doesn’t shine or when the solar panels are even covered with snow, you have to resort to other power sources.

Conclusion



A mobile solar generator can certainly be worthwhile when camping and can be practical for a sustainable power supply. A balcony power plant or a large solar generator for the home with many solar panels on the roof can also pay off – possibly only in the longer term. However, a powerful generator at home is practical because it converts the energy from solar modules directly and can also be used in the event of a power failure or in the mobile home, ideally with additional foldable solar panels to take with you.

A solar generator can also be useful in allotment or allotment gardens to obtain and store electricity and to serve as an emergency generator. There are also often enough opportunities to set up the panels. If you want to permanently switch to solar energy, you don’t necessarily need a generator. It is also important to be able to use other power sources when the sun is not shining.

