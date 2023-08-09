Sold out: 1500 visitors came to the Caribbean party in Geinberg

“We could probably have sold twice as many tickets,” says Natalie Schwendtner, Marketing Manager at Therme Geinberg. Around 1,500 visitors came to the spa resort for the big Caribbean party last Friday. The weather gods were kind to the many visitors on this cool evening. The forecast rain did not materialize – at least until midnight.

Great atmosphere in Geinberg Image: Pressefoto Scharinger / Daniel Scharinger

For Johann Sommer, who took over the management of the Spa Resort Geinberg on August 1st, it was the first beach party. “The resort in Geinberg has a special charm for me, above all because of its special diversity. Where else can you find upscale hotels paired with luxury hotels, a thermal bath and gourmet gastronomy under one roof.” The aim is to focus even more on guest satisfaction, and sustainability also plays a central role, according to the managing director.

Therme Geinberg Managing Director Johann Sommerer with HR Manager Anna Hauser (left) and Marketing Manager Natalie Schwendtner Image: Pressefoto Scharinger / Daniel Scharinger

In the past few weeks, several top international football clubs such as RCD Mallorca or Maccabi Haifa have completed their summer training camps at Therme Geinberg.

2:tages:bart celebrated with us. Image: Press photo Scharinger / Daniel Scharinger

