This is the professional soldier Wilmer Vargas Medina, 37 years old, a native of the city of Neiva and who had been serving the National Army for 19 years. The soldier was close to receiving his pension.

The attack against the Army occurred in the morning hours of this Tuesday in the sector known as ‘Los Kioscos’, on the La Plata – Inzá road (Cauca).

“In an encounter combat between troops of the Infantry Battalion n. 26 of the Ninth Brigade and presumed members of Dagoberto Ramos. We have a deceased soldier identified as Vargas Medina Wilmer and a wounded non-commissioned officer,” the Ninth Brigade said unofficially. They also added that “the harassment occurred with explosive devices that violate the rules of International Humanitarian Law.”