A group of soldiers who were detained for several hours by indigenous people in the municipality of Toribío after they carried out operations in the area, were released.

The Liberation was carried out after the steps taken by the Ombudsman’s Officethe Municipal Ombudsman and the Mayor’s Office of Toribío.

Human Rights organizations reported that the uniformed are in good health and they were taken to the La Estrella military base.

The Ombudsman’s Office reported that a humanitarian commission of the entity, through its regional Cauca, arrived at the scene to approach and mediate the situation between the community and the Third Division of the Army.

In a statement, the entity indicated that “the uniformed men were delivered to a humanitarian commission led by the Ombudsman and was accompanied by the Ombudsman of Toribío, the Municipal Mayor’s Office and the Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia of the Organization of American States, and stated that they received good treatment from the indigenous community”.

In a statement, the Army indicated that the troops, together with the Prosecutor’s Office, they advanced a procedure for the capture of a citizen required for the crime of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, carrying and illegal possession of firearms.

The mayor of Toribío, Silvio Valencia stated that “the situation occurs in the early hours of the morning in the village of La Pila. Is an area with the presence of communities of the San Francisco Resguardo that they detain soldiers who came to a house to advance a search.”

As it became known, about 700 people surrounded the uniformed to prevent them from carrying out the procedure and in the midst of the situation, the person they were looking for was injured in one of his legs, apparently when he was trying to escape.

However, the community members affirmed that the wounded man was not the person they were looking for.

